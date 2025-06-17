This Classic Sicilian Breakfast Pairing Lets You Have Dessert First Thing In The Morning

Sicily claims some of Italy's absolute best dishes, from arancini (a street food essential) to the eggplant-starring pasta alla norma. Yet, while the island's savory fare tends to steal the culinary show, Sicilian breakfast is not to be discounted. Sure, you'll find no shortage of cornetti and other Italian breakfast pastries from Palermo through Catania. But, there's one delicious duo that's uniquely Sicilian. That morning combination is granita with brioche, a sweet pairing that doubles as dessert.

Similar to brioche con gelato, brioche con granita combines two unlikely foods in one quintessentially Sicilian breakfast. The brioche is a fluffy, sweet roll, not unlike a brioche you'd find in France. But, there are regional differences in how the bread is made, especially in terms of size and shape. In any case, buttery brioche perfectly complements light and icy granita.

In fact, it's the granita component that's responsible for elevating this breakfast to dessert status. Typically made with water, sugar, and one starring ingredient — such as a fruit or nut — granita embraces an entirely unique texture that's somehow both icy and creamy. A multitude of flavors often utilize Sicily's local ingredients, making for a truly one-of-a-kind experience.