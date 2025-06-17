This Classic Sicilian Breakfast Pairing Lets You Have Dessert First Thing In The Morning
Sicily claims some of Italy's absolute best dishes, from arancini (a street food essential) to the eggplant-starring pasta alla norma. Yet, while the island's savory fare tends to steal the culinary show, Sicilian breakfast is not to be discounted. Sure, you'll find no shortage of cornetti and other Italian breakfast pastries from Palermo through Catania. But, there's one delicious duo that's uniquely Sicilian. That morning combination is granita with brioche, a sweet pairing that doubles as dessert.
Similar to brioche con gelato, brioche con granita combines two unlikely foods in one quintessentially Sicilian breakfast. The brioche is a fluffy, sweet roll, not unlike a brioche you'd find in France. But, there are regional differences in how the bread is made, especially in terms of size and shape. In any case, buttery brioche perfectly complements light and icy granita.
In fact, it's the granita component that's responsible for elevating this breakfast to dessert status. Typically made with water, sugar, and one starring ingredient — such as a fruit or nut — granita embraces an entirely unique texture that's somehow both icy and creamy. A multitude of flavors often utilize Sicily's local ingredients, making for a truly one-of-a-kind experience.
Try brioche with your favorite flavor of granita for a true Sicilian morning
Sicilians take their ice cream sandwiches, seriously. Granted, granita isn't exactly ice cream — there's no dairy in traditional granita recipes — but many Sicilians treat this delicacy similarly to brioche con gelato. They either spoon heaps of granita directly onto their bread or tear off pieces of brioche to dunk into their granita mixture.
Of course, if you've never tried the combination before, the idea of pairing a fluffy roll with an icy granita may not sound entirely appetizing. However, the result is both refreshing and delicious. It's something that needs to be tried in order to be understood. That said, you can always eat the two ingredients side by side, if you prefer. There are no rules as to how you enjoy your island-inspired breakfast.
Just as there are variations in how you can savor brioche con granita, there are plenty of choices in granita flavors. Options range from coffee to strawberry to mulberry, though the most classic granitas are based on Sicily's trademark range of nuts and citrus. At many Sicilian cafes, you can even order multiple flavors in one bowl. That way, you can try the likes of pistachio granita and lemon granita alongside, of course, brioche.