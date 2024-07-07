The Traditional Dishes You'll Enjoy For Breakfast In Italy

For a cuisine famous the world over, Italian food often gets pigeonholed into a few famous dinner and dessert dishes: pasta, pizza, gelato, and tiramisu. Italian breakfast, on the other hand, gets little attention in the discussion of the best breakfasts in the world. This might be partly because many visitors to the country tend to take the continental breakfast included in their hotel stay. But it's also due to the simplicity that characterizes the meal for most Italians, who prefer to keep breakfast light and quick, rather than a deep cultural or culinary experience.

Break out of your hotel in Italy in the morning, and you'll see the pastry shops and coffee bars doing brisk business, but you'll probably only find two things in front of locals: a cup of coffee and a pastry. For the first, latte, cappuccino, and espresso are the most common, while the latter generally comes as a cornetto, or "little horn," which resembles a croissant but is sweeter. In Milan, it's called "brioche," instead. Traveling further afield in Italy tends to change it to the local specialty — for example, the sfogliatelle puff pastry in the Campania region, biscotti in Tuscany, and brioscia in Sicily. All over, pastry remains dominant.