A West Coast Favorite Is Dishing Up Some Of The Tastiest Beer-Battered Fish And Chips Around

Other Brits seconded this assessment of Ye Olde King's Head's fish and chips, like the person who said that "only expats like me can really appreciate just how good these guys can cook British dishes to the highest standards." However, Americans love the dish as well, with one reviewer writing that the restaurant has "the very best fish and chips of anywhere in the United States," and an OpenTable user saying that Ye Olde King's Head lived up to "its reputation for the best fish and chips."

Most of the positive reviews involve the fish, which one reviewer wrote was "not too greasy," with "the batter [keeping] its crisp all the way through." This sentiment was also echoed by a Yelper, who said that the "crispy, flaky fish" was "prepared properly and was not excessively oily," unlike other places that serve fried foods. That said, some were just as enthused about other parts of the dish, like another Yelp user who said "the fries were fresh, hot, crispy yet soft inside," as well as a diner who raved about how "the tartar sauce was by far the best I've ever had."

So, if you want an authentic plate of fish and chips on the West Coast, Ye Olde King's Head is the place to go. But if you can't make it out to California, no worries. You can always try out our recipe for classic British fish and chips and follow some expert tips on how to make them.