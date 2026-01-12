A West Coast Favorite Is Dishing Up Some Of The Tastiest Beer-Battered Fish And Chips Around
You'd think that with all that ocean, the West Coast would have great fish and chips on practically every corner. Of course, there are plenty of good places, but truly excellent fish and chips can actually be quite hard to come by. But one exception to this is Ye Olde King's Head in Santa Monica, which many will say makes some of the best fish and chips on this side of the Atlantic.
A stone's throw away from Santa Monica's iconic pier, the English pub and restaurant has been serving up traditional British fare since 1974, with the decor and atmosphere to match. And with offerings like a traditional Sunday roast and one of the best afternoon teas in Los Angeles, it's become a favorite amongst locals and British ex-pats alike. However, its signature dish is the fish and chips, which is served with thick-cut chips and homemade tartar sauce on top of a traditional newspaper wrapping. The dish also uses premium northern Atlantic cod that's fried in either a beer or original-style batter, and comes with one piece for $20 ("queen size") or two pieces for $28 ("king size"). And it's so good that even British diners have left impressed, with one Yelper writing, "This is the ONLY place I would ever get fish and chips and leave happy. Hands down, authentic. And I'm picky!"
Some say these are the best fish and chips in America
Other Brits seconded this assessment of Ye Olde King's Head's fish and chips, like the person who said that "only expats like me can really appreciate just how good these guys can cook British dishes to the highest standards." However, Americans love the dish as well, with one reviewer writing that the restaurant has "the very best fish and chips of anywhere in the United States," and an OpenTable user saying that Ye Olde King's Head lived up to "its reputation for the best fish and chips."
Most of the positive reviews involve the fish, which one reviewer wrote was "not too greasy," with "the batter [keeping] its crisp all the way through." This sentiment was also echoed by a Yelper, who said that the "crispy, flaky fish" was "prepared properly and was not excessively oily," unlike other places that serve fried foods. That said, some were just as enthused about other parts of the dish, like another Yelp user who said "the fries were fresh, hot, crispy yet soft inside," as well as a diner who raved about how "the tartar sauce was by far the best I've ever had."
So, if you want an authentic plate of fish and chips on the West Coast, Ye Olde King's Head is the place to go. But if you can't make it out to California, no worries. You can always try out our recipe for classic British fish and chips and follow some expert tips on how to make them.