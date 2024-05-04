The 15 Best Afternoon Teas In Los Angeles, According To A Local
Afternoon tea is a longstanding English tradition that goes far beyond a standard cup of tea. The event is typically seen as a more upscale experience, allowing posh people to dress up as they sit down for herbal blends, savory finger sandwiches, and sweet treats. In recent years, afternoon tea has become increasingly popular in the United States. In the Los Angeles restaurant scene, luxury hotels have led the charge, with many high-end properties offering an afternoon tea service for guests and locals looking to live like the Brits. That said, you can also enjoy a killer tea service at a few local pubs and tea rooms.
Though tea is obviously the star of the show, most services can be enhanced with Champagne, sparkling wine, and even signature cocktails. After being served your beverages, a tiered tower of treats is presented, with traditional offerings like egg salad and cucumber tea sandwiches making up the savory selections. The sweets vary from tea to tea, but some classic favorites include eclairs, macarons, and mini tarts. Of course, no afternoon tea is complete without fresh-baked scones and clotted cream.
As an LA local, I have had the pleasure of trying most of these spots firsthand, but I also relied on real reviews, local expertise, and word of mouth to curate this list. Whether you're new to afternoon tea or a seasoned professional, here's where to find the 15 best afternoon teas in Los Angeles.
The Living Room at the Peninsula Beverly Hills
The Peninsula Beverly Hills is a five-star hotel that boasts elegance and class in every corner. Considering the old-world decor and English-inspired florals will easily transport you to the U.K., it is only fitting to enjoy the afternoon service that takes place in the Living Room. Though an optional glass of Champagne is standard with afternoon tea, this one in particular has the option to indulge in an endless flow of bubbles for a more boozy experience. There are also two tea options to choose from — the $125 traditional tea served with Laurent-Perrier Brut and the $135 royal tea with Laurent-Perrier Brut Rosé. Bookings can be made for 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Monday to Wednesday and 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 4 p.m. Thursday to Sunday.
Whether you're in the mood for a light Earl Grey or a fruity tropical black tea, there are plenty of unique blends on offer. Enjoy sipping and snacking on savory bites like chicken salad sandwiches and smoked salmon with lemon and caviar before digging into scones and strawberries and cream. It's one of the premier dining experiences in Beverly Hills.
www.peninsula.com/en/beverly-hills/hotel-fine-dining/living-room-afternoon-tea
(310) 551-2888
9882 S Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
The Langham Huntington, Pasadena
Tucked away in Pasadena, the Langham Huntington serves up one of the most traditional tea services in the city. The classic and timeless architecture and decor truly transport guests to the English countryside thanks to the stunning views of the surrounding Horseshoe Garden. The menu changes with the seasons, ensuring that even frequent tea-goers can enjoy new creations and flavors throughout the year. The tea service is offered Thursday through Sunday.
From 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., guests can enjoy an array of tea sandwiches alongside herbal blends and classic teas. Since the menu changes with the seasons, expect fresh flavors and local produce alongside traditional bites like cucumber sandwiches and smoked salmon on sourdough. Soak up views of San Marino while you enjoy fluffy scones, cookies, and cakes, including macarons and scones with Devonshire cream and jam.
www.langhamhotels.com/en/the-langham/los-angeles/dine/afternoon-tea
(626) 568-3900
1401 S Oak Knoll Ave, Pasadena, CA 91106
The Cat & Fiddle Pub & Restaurant
Our first tea spot not located within a fancy hotel is none other than The Cat & Fiddle Pub & Restaurant. Located in Hollywood, this quirky pub is a go-to for a British experience in LA. Not only does the restaurant serve great British comfort foods like steak and Guinness pie and fish and chips, but it also shows English Premiere League games, hosts authentic Sunday roasts, and, most importantly, serves afternoon tea on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 pm.
Tea costs $45 per person, and guests start by choosing from Earl Grey, chamomile, peppermint, oolong, or rooibos tea. Guests are then treated to a three-tiered tray of treats, with savory items on the bottom. In addition to heartier British favorites like spinach quiche and sausage roll, guests can tuck into a roast beef sandwich with arugula and horseradish cream or a curried chicken and apple sandwich. The middle tier contains raisin scones served with clotted cream and a rich cinnamon orange marmalade, before concluding with light bites like cookies, cakes, and seasonal berries on the top tier. If you want to enhance your spread with a cocktail, consider ordering the refreshing West Drayton made with an Earl Grey-infused gin.
(323) 468-3800
742 Highland Ave, Hollywood, CA 90038
Dahlia Lounge at The Proper DTLA
Dahlia is a chic, design-forward, cocktail bar located within The Proper in Downtown Los Angeles. The recently launched tea service is currently available on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 pm. There are four different tea tiers to choose from, with the first costing $60 and only including tea and bites, the second costing $70 and including the Peach Fuzz Fizz, the third costing $75 and including a glass of Laurent Perrier Champagne, and the last costing $85 and including a glass of Laurent-Perrier Rosé Champagne.
The tea selection is created by Tealeaves, with unbeatable blends including golden Assam black tea and the fruit-forward wild Himalayan mountain tea. The classic cucumber and crème fraîche sandwich can be elevated with caviar at an additional cost, but the crab sandwich is another upscale and unique winner. When it comes to sweets, the strawberry coconut marshmallow is a fluffy delight, and the yuzu frangipane meringue tart is bursting with zesty flavor. Customers also have the option of a vegan afternoon tea, for which the teas and cocktails remain the same but the canapés and desserts vary, including braised leek tartine and pita bread with beet hummus. Unique vegan desserts on offer include coconut tarts, yuzu madeleines, and apricot pecan scones with whipped maple butter.
www.properhotel.com/downtown-la/restaurants-bars/dahlia
(213) 806-1010
1100 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90015
The T Room
Located in Montrose, The T Room is a charming establishment that specializes in all things tea. The T Room is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday and until 4 p.m. on weekends. There are currently two afternoon options to choose from, both of which are available all day: the Queen's tea, which is $34 per person, and the Princess & Prince tea, which is $24 per child.
Adults can sip on freshly brewed tea before digging into a tower of lingonberry chicken, tarragon egg salad, English cucumber, and Norwegian salmon finger sandwiches. The Queen tea also comes with cranberry scones that you can top with Russian cream and sweet strawberry preserves, but nothing beats the picture-perfect desserts, including fruit and cookies. Kids enjoy a similar spread, but if they're not into tea, they can enjoy a pot of hot chocolate, apple juice, or lemonade. They'll also love kid-friendly options like choco-hazelnut finger sandwiches and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.
(818) 249-6677
2405 Honolulu Ave, Montrose, CA 91020
Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows
The Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica is an iconic and massive hotel that sits right next to Ocean Avenue. Thanks to the ocean breeze and elegant ambiance, guests and locals flock to this property for drinks, dinner, and of course, afternoon tea. Make a reservation for noon or 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday — maybe also book at one of the best restaurants in Santa Monica while you're in the area — and explore a variety of loose-leaf teas, all of which are a part of the Fairmont's exclusive luxury tea collection. Though the taste and quality of the tea are of the utmost importance, the new garden-aesthetic Bernardaud porcelain takes the experience to a whole new level.
If you want to enjoy some bubbles alongside your spread, opt for the Fountain Tea, or indulge in the Georgina Experience for bottomless Veuve Clicquot Champagne. When it comes to the savory sandwiches, some highlights include the turkey with goat cheese, fig chutney, and caramelized figs, and the egg salad with grain mustard and sprouts. If you'll require substitutions for dietary restrictions, be sure to ask before you book, since the Fairmont Miramar tea room doesn't always offer them.
www.fairmont-miramar.com/dine/afternoon-tea
(310) 576-7777
101 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Callisto Tea House
Looking to explore brand-new teas from around the world? Castillo Tea House is a staple in Pasadena, and the charming atmosphere is helped by adorable sets of tea cups and plates lining the wall alongside hanging greenery. The house is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays, but it's open the rest of the week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The afternoon tea service and gong fu for two costs $69 and includes a traditional Chinese tea service. Once the tea has brewed at the table in its clay pot, it is poured into delicate cups. The leaves are then brewed for a second time once the pot is empty, providing a totally unique experience as the leaves have then opened up and changed.
Rather than serving standard tea sandwiches, Callisto Tea House serves mini toasts with unique toppings like roasted red pepper and muhammara. Need to cure your sweet tooth? The macarons and pandan cookies are two must-order sweets, but if you like to keep things simple, the house-made chocolate chip cookies never get old.
(626) 345-5615
1359 N Altadena Dr, Pasadena, CA 91107
Ye Old King's Head
Ye Old Kings Head truly transports you to an old English pub, making it the perfect place for a traditional afternoon tea in Santa Monica. Afternoon tea is available from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. This old-world pub has antique paintings and cozy leather booths that create a timeless, royal vibe, while the lively patio makes for some of the best people-watching on the West Side. In addition to the $35 traditional tea, which also features a vegetarian option, the royal tea for $40 includes a glass of Champagne, a mimosa, or a kir royale.
The bites are standard for British afternoon tea, but the charming atmosphere, simple options, and reasonable price make this a solid choice for an afternoon tea. If you book in advance, you can even request a psychic reading to pair with your tea experience — some tea leaf reading with your tea. Freshly baked scones are common at tea time, and the ones at Ye Old King's Head come with Devonshire cream, jam, and fresh strawberries and are perfectly crumbly and subtly sweet. Be sure to check in advance what sandwiches and desserts are offered alongside afternoon tea so you're not surprised on the day.
https://www.yeoldekingshead.com/afternoon-tea
(310) 451-1402
116 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Palma Lounge at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel
What could be better than a chic tea service in Santa Monica? Palma's lounge at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel serves a $75 tea experience and a $95 tea experience from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday to Sunday. The $75 tea service includes a single glass of bubbles, but the $95 option keeps the bubbles coming, making it a great deal for patrons seeking a celebratory tea service. The tea options are unique and even include a matcha option, but the green and black teas are the most traditional and popular.
For food, savory sandwiches like the smoked albacore tuna and Japanese egg salad are rich without being too filling, while the beetroot tartlet is the perfect blend of sweet and tangy thanks to the creamy goat cheese and pistachio powder. Palma Lounge even serves a savory scone made with chives, switching up the standard scone status quo. Sweets on offer include macarons and profiteroles for a delicious, rich end to your afternoon.
www.properhotel.com/santa-monica/restaurants-bars/afternoon-tea
(310) 620-9990
700 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401
The Huntington Rose Garden Tea Room
Technically located in San Marino, The Huntington Rose Garden Tea Room is an iconic establishment that is a must-try for tea lovers. Sit outside on the picturesque patio as you take in the peaceful sounds of trickling fountains and chirping birds while enjoying a piping-hot cup of tea. The tea room is open every day except Tuesdays, providing more flexibility for patrons with a more restrictive schedule on the weekends. Saturdays and Sundays, the tea room is open 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., while Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday service goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Enjoy the traditional tea for $62 per person ($28 per child), or the Huntington tea for $75 per person. In addition to a glass of bubbles, the pricier Huntington tea includes a poached Maine lobster roll and a special bonbon. Those who follow a plant-based diet will be pleased to find a vegan tea menu, and there is also a gluten-free option for those with gluten intolerance or allergies. Just keep in mind that the Huntington Tea Room is situated within the larger rose garden and botanical garden, so you need to buy a ticket to enter. Admission is $29, but the gardens are breathtaking and well worth perusing before or after your afternoon tea.
(626) 405-3453
1151 Oxford Rd, San Marino, CA 91108
The London West Hollywood
Every Saturday and Sunday between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., The London West Hollywood hosts an elegant tea service that truly makes you feel as though you've been transported to Mayfair. Standard pricing is $84 per person, but children under 12 can partake in afternoon tea for half that price. The white tea sets complement the sophisticated interior of the dining room, but it is the food that truly shines. Before digging into the bites, enhance your experience with a glass of Moët & Chandon for $22.
The teas featured are from Rare Tea Company by Henrietta Lovell, and the blends featured come from farmers who follow sustainable methods. In terms of canapés, the baked ham and asparagus on brioche is a light and savory bite while the roasted chicken and curry profiterole bursts with flavor. The warm plain and currant scones are served with cream, lemon curd, and strawberry jam, and the coconut and passion fruit panna cotta is a show-stopping sweet.
www.thelondonwesthollywood.com/dining/afternoon-tea-at-the-london
(844) 489-9660
1020 N San Vicente Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Rendezvous Court
Located within the Biltmore Los Angeles, the Rendezvous Court sets the scene for one of the most luxurious and classy afternoon teas in LA. Guests can sit around the fairytale decor and trickling rose marble fountain as they sip on hot herbal blends and nibble on quaint finger foods. The show-stopping and grandiose architecture is unlike any other hotel in the city, boasting a more European-style setting that is perfect for afternoon tea. Tea is served on Saturdays between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. and costs $75 per person.
In addition to the selection of teas and pastries, a glass of Champagne is also included in the price, allowing guests to sip on some bubbles without having to pay the extra price that most afternoon tea experiences require. Finger sandwiches include British favorites like coronation chicken and ham with tomato chutney, as well as surprising, fanciful foods like an egg salad sandwich with Siberian Reserve caviar. From rose-flavored macarons to pistachio and almond cakes, the sweets are almost too pretty eat, so be sure to snap a photo of your food and floral tea set before digging.
www.millenniumhotels.com/en/los-angeles/millennium-biltmore-hotel-los-angeles/rendezvous-court-cafe
(213) 612-1562
506 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90071
Rose Tree Cottage
Only available on the weekends from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., tea at Rose Tree Cottage is a bright and uplifting experience in a quaint yet quirky atmosphere. Reservations must be made over the phone a week in advance. Dining here feels almost like dining in someone's backyard, reminiscent of a kitted-out child's tea party. The pastel pink tablecloths and floral accents create the ideal atmosphere for scones and sweets, but the Full Silver Service Tea includes so much more. Start with a glass of sparkling elderflower before enjoying some loose-leaf English village tea and fresh fruit.
The canapés are decadent albeit heavier than your usual afternoon tea fare, boasting a beef wellington, shrimp and lobster, toad-in-the-hole, and Yorkshire puddings. The house-made preserves that are served with the warm scones are out of this world, and you certainly won't be able to have just one. British snack enthusiasts can find plenty of U.K. goods in the adjoined gift shop.
(626) 793-3337
801 S Pasadena Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105
Chado Tea Room
Serving more than 30 different kinds of tea, Chado Tea Room has locations in Pasadena, DTLA, Hollywood, and the South Bay. This is one of the few tea houses where you can enjoy afternoon tea all day, but there are two different spreads to choose from. The $36.95 Celebration Afternoon Tea Service includes a pot of tea along with one of the tea room's wine-inspired teas, which is served over ice, allowing you to enjoy both hot and cold brews. The tea-infused chocolates are another perk of ordering the celebration service. A standard afternoon tea costs $28.95 per person.
The three-tiered rack is the same on the celebration tea service as it is on the Chado afternoon tea service. Indulge in sandwiches like smoked salmon before diving into the scones with cream and jam. The dessert roster includes butter cookies and macarons. Both services can come with your choice of tomato soup or a salad for an extra few dollars.
(626) 431-2832
79 N Raymond Ave, Pasadena, CA 91103
Rose & Blanc
Whether you're planning a bachelorette party, birthday, or Galentine's event, Rose & Blanc serves one of the pinkest and prettiest afternoon teas in LA. The setting and ambiance are ideal for themed events, but the fine teas also manage to impress alongside finger foods and unique blends. Tea time can be booked on Saturday and Sunday between noon and 6 p.m., and depending on how many people you have, there are a few sets to choose from. The Violette Tea Set comes with four sandwiches, five desserts, and your choice of hot or iced tea and costs $48. The next tier down is the Rose Tea Set for $38, including three sandwiches and four desserts. If you're visiting with only two people, the Blanca Tea Set should be enough with two sandwiches, three desserts, and iced or hot tea for $29 per person.
The egg salad and basil aioli sandwiches always hit the spot, but if you want something more meaty, you'll love the pastrami ham and mustard sandwich. The scones at Rose & Blanc are served with jam and cream as well as other desserts like sugar cookies and macarons. Vegetarian guests have to make do with the egg and cucumber sandwiches, though, and the tea room doesn't offer substitutions for vegan, gluten-free, or dairy-free guests.
(213) 330-6787
301 S Western Ave #202, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Methodology
As a Los Angeles local, I have been lucky enough to be able to explore the local afternoon tea scene over the last few years. The quality of both the teas and finger foods served was of the highest priority when compiling this list. Since scones are such a huge part of afternoon tea, the scones, cream, and accompanying jams were also of great importance, as no afternoon tea would be complete without them. Atmosphere and setting were also factors, with decor, ambiance, and even silverware and porcelain tea sets being recognized for the impact that they have on a traditional English experience.
Though I had the pleasure of visiting many spots on this list, I also turned to real and professional reviews from social media to see what other customers thought of their food, ambiance, and tea. Word of mouth and local expertise helped in narrowing down my options, while online research took care of the rest.