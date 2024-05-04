The 15 Best Afternoon Teas In Los Angeles, According To A Local

Afternoon tea is a longstanding English tradition that goes far beyond a standard cup of tea. The event is typically seen as a more upscale experience, allowing posh people to dress up as they sit down for herbal blends, savory finger sandwiches, and sweet treats. In recent years, afternoon tea has become increasingly popular in the United States. In the Los Angeles restaurant scene, luxury hotels have led the charge, with many high-end properties offering an afternoon tea service for guests and locals looking to live like the Brits. That said, you can also enjoy a killer tea service at a few local pubs and tea rooms.

Though tea is obviously the star of the show, most services can be enhanced with Champagne, sparkling wine, and even signature cocktails. After being served your beverages, a tiered tower of treats is presented, with traditional offerings like egg salad and cucumber tea sandwiches making up the savory selections. The sweets vary from tea to tea, but some classic favorites include eclairs, macarons, and mini tarts. Of course, no afternoon tea is complete without fresh-baked scones and clotted cream.

As an LA local, I have had the pleasure of trying most of these spots firsthand, but I also relied on real reviews, local expertise, and word of mouth to curate this list. Whether you're new to afternoon tea or a seasoned professional, here's where to find the 15 best afternoon teas in Los Angeles.