The Ultimate Guide To Eating Oysters: From Shucking To Grilling

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Oysters are a popular delicacy from the sea that tend to elicit pretty strong feelings on either end of the appreciation spectrum. People who love them can't get enough of them, and people who aren't so fond compare them disparagingly to a number of lesser foods. Then, there are plenty more people who have simply never tasted them and are hesitant to dive in. With their rough exterior masking a plump, briny interior, it can be hard to know where to start if you want to buy oysters and prepare them at home. We reached out to mollusk experts to help guide the way for beginners or diners who want to move their oyster-eating experience from the restaurant to their home.

If anyone can share tips on oysters, it's Dan Martino, author of "The Oyster Book," a detailed introduction to everything about oysters. We also spoke to Rae Robertson, chef de cuisine at The Darling Oyster Bar in Savannah, Georgia. Lauren Kiino, executive culinary director at Hog Island Oyster Co., shared excellent insights to guide newbies and tentative folks toward easy and delicious oyster experiences at home. Finally, Matthew Gaudet, culinary director of Saltie Girl in Boston, provides solid recommendations to ensure your oyster consumption is smooth and delicious. From advice about shopping for oysters to tips about shucking and serving them, you're in good hands.