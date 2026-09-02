The Best-Selling Coffee Chain In 2026 Beat Out Dunkin' By $17M In Sales

In August 2026, industry trade publication QSR Magazine released its ranking of the top 50 fast food chains by sales. The annual report, which compiled sales data from March of 2025 through May of 2026, has Starbucks beating out Dunkin' by a little over $17 million. That's an interesting sales race between two coffeehouse giants, but what's equally interesting is that on a list dedicated to fast food, the No. 2 (Starbucks) and No. 5 (Dunkin') slots are occupied by coffee-centric brands rather than burger or chicken joints. Rounding out QSR's top five were No. 1-ranked McDonald's, Chick-fil-A at No. 3, and Taco Bell at No. 4.

The reason coffee houses are garnering a meaningful slice of the fast food customer base without flipping a patty or frying one tender may have something to do with how these businesses make customers feel. Starbucks writes your name on your cup, (even misspelled names on cups boost Starbucks' visibility à la customers laughing it up on social media). A third contemporary in the coffee sector, Scooter's Coffee, uses cups with adorable smiley stickers that change with the seasons (Scooter's ranked No. 50 on QSR's report).

Research shows that the feel-good moves can increase customer satisfaction, but whether this creates a direct link to driving dollars and cents to the bottom line is unclear. Starbucks' higher-ups credit recent sales bumps, at least in part, to the handiwork of baristas and their Sharpies. A renewed focus on quality customer service was another contributor.