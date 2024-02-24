How Misspelled Names On Starbucks Cups Skyrocketed The Chain

Starbucks began the now-familiar tradition of writing customers' names in black permanent marker on coffee cups in 2012. The intentional move was meant to recognize each customer as an individual, and baristas also began wearing their signature green aprons with name tags in an attempt to encourage personal connections and drum up conversations with visiting coffee lovers. Over the years, misspelled names and cheeky messages written on the takeaway cups have become not only lore but a kind of marketing campaign for the coffee company.

When a customer's name is rewritten or botched and the coffee shop customer posts a photo of the mistake on social feeds, the company benefits from visibility. At the time of writing this article, on Instagram alone, a series of accounts have devoted their grids to photos of erroneous names written on Starbucks cups. The hashtag #starbucksnamefail has amassed nearly 28,500 posts illustrating the trend, with customers sharing playful, humorous, and unique takes on name misspellings on cups taken out of stores around the world. That's a lot of free brand exposure!