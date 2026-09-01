Popeyes Vs Raising Cane's: Which Chain Has The Best Chicken Tenders Meal?

The Raising Cane's chicken tenders — technically, the company calls them chicken fingers — were a light, golden color with lovely, craggy bits of fried coating. They were also nice and big, probably due to the cut of chicken; the company uses tenderloin pieces for its tenders. But while the chicken pieces looked nice, as soon as I picked one up, I noticed the coating was soggy in spots, and it even started to fall off. Soon, I had half-bald chicken tenders.

When I tasted the tenders, I found them to be exceptionally moist. But they were also exceptionally bland. Of course, it's an unwritten rule at Raising Cane's that you are meant to eat the tenders with the famous Cane's sauce. Some have argued that the chicken is bland because all the seasoning one needs is in the sauce. But I don't buy it. It doesn't follow logically that food needs to be bland if it's paired with a flavorful sauce.

The french fries, while bountiful, had their own strikingly similar problems. Admittedly, I'm already not a huge fan of crinkle-cut fries, which these fries are. But these french fries could have been any shape, and they still would have been disappointing, because they were lacking in salt (or any seasoning whatsoever) and were soggy to the point of being a mono-textured pile of potato. The chain's Texas toast, a buttered and toasted thick slice of bread, was tasty enough. But the last thing this meal needed was another relatively dry, mild-tasting starch.