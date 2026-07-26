Chick-Fil-A Vs Raising Cane's: Which Chain Has The Best Chicken Tenders Meal?
When it comes to fast food chicken tenders, two chains are frequently pitted against each other: Chick-fil-A and Raising Cane's. Both have built devoted followings around their signature chicken, but they take very different approaches.
Atlanta-born Chick-fil-A has grown into one of the country's largest fast food chains, with a broad menu of sandwiches, wraps, nuggets, salads, and strips, plus a bevy of dipping sauces. Louisiana-born Raising Cane's has built its reputation by specializing in one main item – chicken fingers, served with crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast, coleslaw, and its famous Cane's Sauce.
With one chain offering plenty of variety and the other focusing on doing one thing really well, I wanted to see which serves the better chicken tenders meal. So, I headed out and ordered one from each chain to find out which was superior. To my surprise, it wasn't even close.
You can find more specifics on my testing methodology at the end of this article, but in general, I focused on evaluating the flavor, texture, and juiciness of the chicken; the savoriness and crispness of the breading; the taste of the sides, drinks, and sauces; and the overall value of the meal. Which chain came out on top? Find out now.
All prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Chicken tenders meals: Chick-fil-A vs. Raising Cane's
Chick-fil-A's Chick-n-Strips Meal is a standard menu item, but there is still some room for customization. Diners can choose between a three-, four-, or 10-count order of Chick-n-Strips, and I went for the three-count meal for this taste test. It includes one dipping sauce, with options ranging from Zesty Buffalo and Barbeque. I stuck with the classic Chick-fil-A Sauce. The meal also includes a medium Waffle Potato Fries, though customers can upgrade to other sides, such as a fruit cup or the mac and cheese, for an additional charge. A small beverage is included as well, but I paid extra to upgrade mine to a medium.
Raising Cane's calls its meals "Combos," and diners can choose between three, four, or six chicken fingers. I chose The Box Combo, which includes four chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, one Cane's Sauce, Texas toast, coleslaw, and a 22-ounce fountain drink or iced tea. Raising Cane's offers some flexibility, letting customers swap sides, like replacing coleslaw with extra fries. I stuck with the standard sides but paid a small surcharge to upgrade my drink to a lemonade.
Price and availability
Both Chick-fil-A and Raising Cane's have locations across the U.S. Chick-fil-A has more than 3,000 locations in 48 states. Meanwhile, Raising Cane's celebrated the opening of its 1,000th location earlier this year and now has restaurants across 45 states. Although Raising Cane's has significantly fewer locations than Chick-fil-A, its geographical footprint covers nearly as much of the country as Chick-fil-A's. And the chain isn't slowing down anytime soon — it has announced plans to grow to more than 1,600 restaurants nationwide by 2030.
Each chain's signature chicken tenders meal is on its standard menu, so it is likely always available at all locations. However, keep in mind that the price may vary based on where you live. At my local restaurants, Chick-fil-A's Chick-n-Strips Meal cost me $13.31 (including tax and the $0.50 surcharge for a medium beverage upgrade), while Raising Cane's The Box Combo came to $14.75 (including tax and the $0.30 surcharge for a lemonade upgrade) — a difference of $1.44.
Taste test: Chick-fil-A's Chick-n-Strips Meal
Chick-fil-A's Chick-n-Strips Meal is a classic fast-food chicken tenders meal: chicken, fries, and a drink. The tenders come neatly packaged in a box printed with the brand's signature black-and-white cow pattern, and the fries have their own container, too. The dipping sauce is individually packaged with an easy-to-peel lid. Everything fits in a standard-sized paper bag, which makes this meal easy to eat on the go or in a car.
The chicken tenders were plump and fried to a crisp finish and deep, golden brown color. They were evenly coated with a well-seasoned breading that tightly clung to the chicken. But the real highlight? They were irresistibly juicy. The tenders were so moist that juice would seep out of the meat with every bite. And while they tasted delicious on their own, a dunk in Chick-fil-A's signature sauce — with its sweet, smoky, mustardy flavor — made the tenders even more savory and mouthwatering.
And the sides? The waffle fries were crisp, delicious, and fun to eat. Plus, their cross-hatch design makes them perfectly shaped for scooping up copious amounts of sauce. Chick-fil-A's lemonade is well-known to be really good, and that's still the case. It's vibrant, fresh, and tart with that classic tang of lemon. It totally tastes homemade.
Taste test: Raising Cane's The Box Combo
Raising Cane's The Box Combo comes with six components — including a plastic fork — all packed into one large plastic clamshell. The four chicken fingers and crinkle-cut fries sit in separated compartments, while the coleslaw, Cane's Sauce, and Texas toast sit in smaller sections. When I opened the container, I was impressed by how much food there was.
The chicken fingers were nicely sized and fried to a light golden brown. They were very tender and satisfying but lacked seasoning. The breading, although crisp, was loose, making them a bit messier to eat than Chick-fil-A's tenders. The tangy, spicy Cane's Sauce was enjoyable but didn't seem to elevate the chicken the way I expected.
As for the sides, the results were mixed. The Texas toast was thick and buttery, perfect for a sandwich when wrapped around a chicken tender. Its soft chew was heavenly. The crinkle-cut fries, however, were a big letdown. While crisp on the outside, they were dry and lacked a fluffy interior. They also tasted underseasoned, and I couldn't detect much salt, if any.
The coleslaw was creamy, crisp, and flavorful. My only complaint was that it was served at room temperature — one of the biggest mistakes everyone makes with coleslaw. I've ordered from this particular Raising Cane's several times over the years, and the coleslaw has always been closer to room temperature than chilled. Personally, I prefer coleslaw served ice-cold because I think it tastes more refreshing that way.
The lemonade was another disappointment. While it was perfectly drinkable, it tasted overly diluted and lacked the bright, punchy citrus flavor I expect from a really good lemonade.
The Winner
At first glance, Raising Cane's The Box Combo looked impressive, and it felt more substantial and heartier than Chick-fil-A's Chick-n-Strips Meal. Since I was absolutely starving when the tasting started, I initially thought that Raising Cane's would come out on top.
But after just a few bites of each meal, the winner was clear. Chick-fil-A didn't just edge out Raising Cane's — it won by a landslide. I expected this race to be much tighter than it turned out to be. I've eaten and enjoyed chicken tenders from both chains before, but tasting them side by side made it very clear that Chick-fil-A's meal is far superior. The brand has perfected its chicken tenders recipe. The meat was juicier and more flavorful than Raising Cane's, the fries were tastier, and even its lemonade stood out. Every item in Chick-fil-A's meal was delicious, and I wouldn't change a thing.
As a bonus, Chick-fil-A's meal was also the least expensive of the two, with a price difference of less than $2.00. While Cane's meal comes with more sides, getting a better meal for less money makes the choice that much easier.
Methodology
I picked up both meals within minutes of each other as the two restaurants are conveniently located in the same shopping plaza near my home. Each meal was tasted within 5 minutes after purchasing, ensuring the food was hot and the drinks were cold. I ordered both meals exactly as they come on the menu, aside from beverage upgrades.
Both meals included a choice of beverage, and I selected lemonade for each. Not only is lemonade a classic pairing with fried chicken, but also both Chick-fil-A and Raising Cane's tout their lemonade as being made fresh daily from lemons, which made it a natural point of comparison. Tasting Table has previously ranked some of the best fast-food lemonades, and I felt these two deserved a closer look.
All the components of the meals — chicken, sides, sauce, drink — were evaluated on taste, texture, freshness, and overall satisfaction. I also considered the value of the meal, taking into account not only the price but also the portion size, quality, and how satisfying the complete meal felt for the money.