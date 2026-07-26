Chick-Fil-A Vs Raising Cane's: Which Chain Has The Best Chicken Tenders Meal?

When it comes to fast food chicken tenders, two chains are frequently pitted against each other: Chick-fil-A and Raising Cane's. Both have built devoted followings around their signature chicken, but they take very different approaches.

Atlanta-born Chick-fil-A has grown into one of the country's largest fast food chains, with a broad menu of sandwiches, wraps, nuggets, salads, and strips, plus a bevy of dipping sauces. Louisiana-born Raising Cane's has built its reputation by specializing in one main item – chicken fingers, served with crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast, coleslaw, and its famous Cane's Sauce.

With one chain offering plenty of variety and the other focusing on doing one thing really well, I wanted to see which serves the better chicken tenders meal. So, I headed out and ordered one from each chain to find out which was superior. To my surprise, it wasn't even close.

You can find more specifics on my testing methodology at the end of this article, but in general, I focused on evaluating the flavor, texture, and juiciness of the chicken; the savoriness and crispness of the breading; the taste of the sides, drinks, and sauces; and the overall value of the meal. Which chain came out on top? Find out now.

All prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.