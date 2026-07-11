Start Making Grilled Cheese With This Frozen Bread For A Thick And Buttery Upgrade

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From last-minute dinners to midnight snacks and kid-friendly lunches, it's hard to beat a classic grilled cheese sandwich ... that is, unless you're making it with Texas toast. This flavorful upgrade is the thick, robust shortcut to the ultimate grilled cheese, and it might be stocked in your freezer already. In a Reddit thread inquiring, "Anyone else like thick Texas Toast for GC's?" the comments section is filled with enthusiastic assent. "Absolutely," writes one. "Can hold more cheese that way." On the side, Texas toast would also soak up the maximum amount of roasted tomato soup for the richest, heartiest meal.

Pre-seasoned slices of Texas toast can be found in the freezer aisle at most grocery stores. The bold, flavor-packed addition of butter, Parmesan, and garlic salt yields an effortlessly dimensional sandwich. Meanwhile, those thick, sturdy slices ensure a structurally sound grilled cheese, which can be especially useful if you plan to dress up your sammy with lots of toothy toppings or multiple types of cheese. Here at Tasting Table, we swear by a Havarti-Gouda grilled cheese duo for its ultra-melty textures and flavorful tasting profiles. Sharp cheddar cheese would also complement the salty-savory flavor of the Texas toast.

To make it, simply assemble your grilled cheese sammy as you normally might, layering the sliced or shredded cheese between two pieces of Texas toast before pan-frying to golden-brown perfection. If you're working with unthawed bread, keep in mind that some of the bread's excess moisture might end up logged in the cheese. To ensure the best texture, pre-cook frozen Texas toast according to the package directions before using it to build a sandwich.