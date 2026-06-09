Skip Cheddar — This Two-Slice Combo Makes A Mouthwatering Grilled Cheese

Warm, gooey, and nostalgic, a grilled cheese sandwich is endlessly customizable from the most basic to decadent recipes. One simple way to upgrade your grilled cheese skips the standard cheddar in favor of a more dynamic duo. Two of the best cheeses for your grilled cheese sandwich are Gouda and Havarti for their great taste and texture — so why not use them both?

Making the ultimate grilled cheese sandwich is all about getting your ingredients to work well together. This is why Gouda and Havarti provide the optimal balance of big flavor and meltiness. Gouda is significantly stronger tasting, while the milder Havarti is especially ideal for melting. With a one-two punch of deliciousness and consistency, this pair of cheeses can't be beat.

Use your favorite type of bread to house this mouthwatering matchup for a truly sensational sandwich. A zingy sourdough will provide a tangy counter to the richness of the Gouda and Havarti, while a nutty wheat bread will provide an accent of some added sweetness. This combination of cheeses opens up plenty of possibilities for other complementary ingredient additions as well.