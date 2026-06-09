Skip Cheddar — This Two-Slice Combo Makes A Mouthwatering Grilled Cheese
Warm, gooey, and nostalgic, a grilled cheese sandwich is endlessly customizable from the most basic to decadent recipes. One simple way to upgrade your grilled cheese skips the standard cheddar in favor of a more dynamic duo. Two of the best cheeses for your grilled cheese sandwich are Gouda and Havarti for their great taste and texture — so why not use them both?
Making the ultimate grilled cheese sandwich is all about getting your ingredients to work well together. This is why Gouda and Havarti provide the optimal balance of big flavor and meltiness. Gouda is significantly stronger tasting, while the milder Havarti is especially ideal for melting. With a one-two punch of deliciousness and consistency, this pair of cheeses can't be beat.
Use your favorite type of bread to house this mouthwatering matchup for a truly sensational sandwich. A zingy sourdough will provide a tangy counter to the richness of the Gouda and Havarti, while a nutty wheat bread will provide an accent of some added sweetness. This combination of cheeses opens up plenty of possibilities for other complementary ingredient additions as well.
Making the most of a Gouda and Havarti-filled grilled cheese
Starting with a combo of Havarti and Gouda atop a robust bread, there are a number of additions to elevate your grilled cheese. For an extra hearty sandwich, try adding cooked bacon inside. Use turkey bacon instead if you want to enhance your Havarti and Gouda grilled cheese with lean poultry protein. Alternatively, try this trick with plant-based bacon for a vegetarian-friendly grilled cheese sandwich.
Give your grilled cheese a hint or more of sweetness with a drizzle of honey, which will pair especially well with a smoked Gouda in place of the regular. For a little sweet heat, try hot honey instead of regular honey. You can also add thin slices of green apple or pear to create even more crave-worthy texture and wholesome nutritional value.
On the savory side, try making your grilled cheese using dill Havarti and pairing it with a pickle spear or a cup of tomato soup. The herbaceous and tangy flavors will create a satisfying symbiosis. A side of homemade fries or potato chips is also a classic combo for grilled cheese. However you choose to prepare your next grilled cheese sandwich, using the right slices will make it all the more memorable.