The Unwritten Rule You Should Know About Raising Cane's Condiments

Raising Canes is there when you've got a hankering for fast food chicken fingers. Standard combinations of its iconic tenders are offered in three, four, or six pieces, all of which come with a side of Texas toast, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, and its most famous condiment: Cane's sauce. There are many unwritten rules to know before visiting Raising Cane's, but it's especially important to know that this sauce is pretty much the boss.

The main Raising Cane's menu does not officially acknowledge the presence of other condiments in its "Extras" section, though a little bit of internet sleuthing shows that they aren't entirely left out. A quick peek at the "Condiments" section of its allergen and nutritional information menu reveals items including honey mustard, a "Dip N Squeeze Cup" of ketchup, a Kraft mayonnaise packet, and a Louisiana hot sauce packet. Further commentary on social media suggests that these specific condiments are available only upon request.

Determined to get to the bottom of this conundrum, a Redditor openly asks, "Why does Cane's clearly try to hide the other sauces available?" Seemingly, this is because Raising Cane's sauce is specifically made to complement its famous chicken fingers without substitution. Among comments from current and former employees, one reply claims, "I used to be a manager there and I was told it was because we wanted the focus to be our cane's sauce as it was our signature thing."