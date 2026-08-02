Unwritten Rules To Know Before Visiting Raising Cane's

Ordering for a family or potentially a party might seem difficult. Perhaps you're not sure if you're supposed to just get The Caniac Combo, because it has the most tenders (six). But with that meal, you don't get any more sides than usual, so it doesn't seem like that great of a deal; the coleslaw is tiny enough as it is, and splitting it between multiple people would mean you'd get a mere nibble.

Luckily, there's a solution here that isn't all too obvious if you're unfamiliar with the chain. It's an unwritten rule at Raising Cane's to get catering if you want to feed multiple people; and no, I'm not saying to order 10 meals, although you could do that. Instead, get one of the Tailgates options from the catering menu.

For example, you could get the 25-Finger Tailgate that comes with eight Cane's Sauces. Then you can buy sides as desired, and you're not stuck with a bunch of coleslaw if people don't like it — like Todd Graves. Get a pan of crinkle-cut fries or 100 pieces of Texas toast. Maybe you do want to get one or even 10 coleslaws after all. There's room for flexibility, allowing you to order to your specific needs and party size. Our family has done this a couple of times, and it's a hit.