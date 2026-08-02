Unwritten Rules To Know Before Visiting Raising Cane's
Raising Cane's opened its doors in 1996 and was named after the founder Todd Graves' dog. Since then, the fast food chain has been serving a minimal menu with food that is cooked to order, so you don't have to worry about old, reheated, soggy chicken. I've been to Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers — yes, that's the full name — many, many times. It was the first meal I had postpartum in the hospital with my first child. My sister-in-law brought it for me, and I scarfed it down hungry, tired, and accomplished. I've waited in long drive-thru lines, dined in, and even ordered catering, so I have plenty of experience with some unwritten rules one might want to know before visiting the establishment.
For the most part, the fast food chain is quite straightforward, but that doesn't mean there aren't a few details worth knowing to make your experience more satisfactory or less complicated. Understanding the nuances can ensure you have a better meal, and that's always a good thing.
Don't be discouraged by Raising Cane's limited menu
At first glance, Raising Cane's incredibly limited menu might seem underwhelming, but that's the whole point. You're not supposed to have dozens of choices. Instead, it's really simple: How many chicken tenders do you want? You can get various combos with three, four, or six fingers. Each of those combos has a varying number of sides, too. So, the biggest unwritten rule is that you have to know you want Raising Cane's chicken in the first place; after that, the decisions are quite easy.
You don't go to Cane's for things like burgers and a slew of sides. It has chicken tenders (with three combos), one chicken sandwich combo, and a kids' combo. The sides are fries, coleslaw, and Texas toast. There's Cane's Sauce for your dipping and dunking desires, and a handful of foundation drinks, as well as lemonade and sweet (or unsweetened) tea. Yep, that's everything. Not many eateries have such a short menu that you can summarize it in one breath, but that's the blessing of Raising Cane's.
Join the Caniac Club
Plenty of fast food chains have loyalty apps, and Raising Cane's is right there among the rest. This version is a bit different from a lot of others I've joined, because you get a physical card that you have to register online by adding your contact information and email address. You can access your account through the app, though, so you don't have to worry about only carrying the card. Once you're registered, you can find a QR code in the app and scan that when ordering via drive-thru or in person.
Your account is already connected if you order on the app, which makes things even easier. After joining, you can start finding offers in the app (deals will also be sent to your email in case you don't check the Cane's rewards app frequently). You get birthday rewards as well as seasonal deals. Other benefits include the chance to win prizes or tickets to certain events. You used to get a reward just for signing up, but that offer ended in August 2024, unfortunately. If you plan to visit somewhat frequently or place a large order, it's worth joining.
Raising Cane's Box Combo is the perfect meal to start with
There are three main combos to pick from, but The Box Combo is the perfect starting point. It's basically an unwritten rule for the uninitiated to start with this combo to try nearly everything Raising Cane's offers (save for the chicken sandwich). You get chicken, a drink, and all the sides. I'd say it's the best thing you can get when you're unsure of the flavors and experience you'll find at the chain.
In one visit, you can try almost everything on the menu. However, you don't have to force yourself to eat a side you don't want. One helpful Raising Cane's fact you might want to know is that you can swap out a side if desired. Even founder Todd Graves likes to skip the coleslaw in favor of another piece of buttery Texas toast. But you can swap it any which way you want; just ask when you place your order. I like all of the sides, so I just keep it as is — but hey, perhaps you're in the mood for something different.
Order catering if you have a larger party
Ordering for a family or potentially a party might seem difficult. Perhaps you're not sure if you're supposed to just get The Caniac Combo, because it has the most tenders (six). But with that meal, you don't get any more sides than usual, so it doesn't seem like that great of a deal; the coleslaw is tiny enough as it is, and splitting it between multiple people would mean you'd get a mere nibble.
Luckily, there's a solution here that isn't all too obvious if you're unfamiliar with the chain. It's an unwritten rule at Raising Cane's to get catering if you want to feed multiple people; and no, I'm not saying to order 10 meals, although you could do that. Instead, get one of the Tailgates options from the catering menu.
For example, you could get the 25-Finger Tailgate that comes with eight Cane's Sauces. Then you can buy sides as desired, and you're not stuck with a bunch of coleslaw if people don't like it — like Todd Graves. Get a pan of crinkle-cut fries or 100 pieces of Texas toast. Maybe you do want to get one or even 10 coleslaws after all. There's room for flexibility, allowing you to order to your specific needs and party size. Our family has done this a couple of times, and it's a hit.
Expect a line at Raising Cane's during the dinner rush
I've never not seen a line at Raising Cane's in general, even when it opens or at lunchtime, but dinner is very busy. You can expect a pretty lengthy line at the drive-thru at any point. Luckily, the queue isn't because people are having trouble ordering (since the menu is limited), but instead, people go in knowing they want chicken. Perhaps they're ordering for themselves or an entire family; no matter what, there's virtually always a long line at the drive-thru, but it's even longer during the dinner rush — so, it's an unwritten rule that the average person can expect a wait time on any evening, weekend or not.
If you're in a hurry, you'll still have to wait in the queue, but there are a couple of ways to work around it. Your best bet is to order ahead of time online or in the app, and then park and head into the restaurant to grab your order. Alternatively, you can order for curbside, and they'll bring the order to you. Curbside is convenient, of course, but if they're busy, they still might not be able to give you your order immediately.
I've found the fastest way is to pick up my order inside. But this may vary by location or how busy your store is at a given time.
You can order items à la carte
Not in the mood for a meal or don't want to deal with swapping out sides that you don't want? One unwritten tidbit people might not know is that you can get your food à la carte at Raising Cane's. You can go in, order a singular tender, and be on your jolly way. You can go in and buy two pieces of Texas toast to take home and make a sandwich with. Or perhaps you just want a little side of Cane's Sauce to slather on some food you're making at home.
You can get the chain's iconic, craveable chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, Cane's Sauce, Texas toast, and coleslaw by themselves. Additionally, you can buy the three-finger sandwich by itself. This option is almost the opposite of catering, and it is on a different part of the menu entirely. That said, this is best for smaller portions. But if you do want a bunch of tenders, get catering instead — it's a better deal.
Don't expect a bunch of condiments at Raising Cane's
If you're new to the eatery, you may be wondering if you can get some ranch for your Raising Cane's tendies. Well, the unwritten rule is ... no. This isn't Chick-fil-A or Popeyes, where there's a list of condiments that you can dunk your food in — the Chick-fil-A signature sauce was deemed the best in a taste test, by the way, but you can find anything from Polynesian sauce to ranch there. Raising Cane's, however, eliminates the need for determining what condiment to use, because there's hardly anything to choose from.
The primary sauce is the Cane's Sauce, which is served with every combo, including the kids' meal. According to the website, the chain also has honey mustard available that's made fresh, and you can get hot sauce by request only. You may be able to get ketchup, too. But that's it. That's everything you can get. If you're used to an array of flavorful condiments, then this streamlines your experience. The chicken is meant to be served with Cane's Sauce, which adds a complex, tangy, spiced flavor to the poultry. What's in it, exactly? Well, that's a mystery, but it's clear that the savory sauce makes the chicken tastier.