The Go-To Order Of Raising Cane's CEO Isn't Technically On The Menu
The meteoric rise of Raising Cane's has been built around one of the simplest menus in fast food, but for the company's CEO Todd Graves, the best option is a special order. Graves founded Raising Cane's in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in 1996 and has been leading the company from its humble beginnings to the 900+ location chicken behemoth it has become today. Raising Cane's has been famous for its streamlined menu from the get-go, with the only choices being chicken fingers, sides of fries, coleslaw, and Texas toast, a chicken finger sandwich, plus drinks and the chain's secret weapon Cane's sauce. But one unusual fact about Raising Cane's is that Graves himself isn't a fan of one of the only four solid foods on the menu, the coleslaw, so he gets a double order of Texas toast.
Graves revealed this during an interview with AllRecipes, where he said his go-to order is Raising Cane's four chicken tender box. That normally comes with all three sides, but Graves says, "I'm not a slaw fan," so he doubles up on the toast, with an extra order of Cane's sauce for good measure. So no shade thrown at his own company's product, he just does not like coleslaw in general. To finish everything off, his drink order is the sweet tea. And Graves isn't the only one who likes this easy menu swap. It doesn't cost a penny to do, so plenty of Reddit threads from fans recommend it, too.
Raising Cane's CEO Todd Graves orders his combo with no coleslaw and double Texas toast
Because Raising Cane's has so few choices, little menu swaps and hacks like this are really popular with customers. The Texas toast in particular is the source of some of the most common secret menu items. Beyond doubling your order, you can also get the Texas toast BOB, or "butter on both sides," to get even more garlic butter flavor. In fact, what may be the single best item on the whole menu is a Texas toast hack, too. Raising Cane's fans swear by special ordering the chicken sandwich to be made with Texas toast instead of the standard bun. You don't just get the garlic butter taste as part of the relatively simple sandwich, but the crunch of the thick toast adds more texture than the soft bun.
While those are two of the biggest hacks on the menu, the most unique secret order you can place at Raising Cane's might also be the most unusual. While it's not listed on the app, if you are ordering in person you can order "naked" chicken fingers without the breading. The fingers are still deep fried, so you aren't making them that much healthier, but if you want the flavor of the chicken to come through more, they are an option. With such a limited menu, hardcore Cane's devotees need to find a way to mix it up sometimes.