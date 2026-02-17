The Go-To Order Of Raising Cane's CEO Isn't Technically On The Menu

The meteoric rise of Raising Cane's has been built around one of the simplest menus in fast food, but for the company's CEO Todd Graves, the best option is a special order. Graves founded Raising Cane's in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in 1996 and has been leading the company from its humble beginnings to the 900+ location chicken behemoth it has become today. Raising Cane's has been famous for its streamlined menu from the get-go, with the only choices being chicken fingers, sides of fries, coleslaw, and Texas toast, a chicken finger sandwich, plus drinks and the chain's secret weapon Cane's sauce. But one unusual fact about Raising Cane's is that Graves himself isn't a fan of one of the only four solid foods on the menu, the coleslaw, so he gets a double order of Texas toast.

Graves revealed this during an interview with AllRecipes, where he said his go-to order is Raising Cane's four chicken tender box. That normally comes with all three sides, but Graves says, "I'm not a slaw fan," so he doubles up on the toast, with an extra order of Cane's sauce for good measure. So no shade thrown at his own company's product, he just does not like coleslaw in general. To finish everything off, his drink order is the sweet tea. And Graves isn't the only one who likes this easy menu swap. It doesn't cost a penny to do, so plenty of Reddit threads from fans recommend it, too.