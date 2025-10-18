How Raising Cane's Fans Build An Even Better Chicken Sandwich
For decades, fast food fans have argued over which restaurant makes the best burger, but chicken sandwiches have since become the most widely-debated item in the business. Fans of Raising Cane's chicken tenders probably think the chain makes the best version, but for those who think it's missing something, there's an ordering hack that lets you build your own custom sandwich using your favorite menu items.
This neat trick comes from our list of facts about Raising Cane's every fried chicken enthusiast should know. You start by ordering a basic box combo and requesting an extra slice of Texas toast. If you want the most indulgent sandwich, ask for the bread to be buttered on both sides — it's the best way to order Raising Cane's Texas toast for an even tastier bite. Next, pile your box combo items onto one of the toasts. The chicken fingers are obviously mandatory, but you can top them with the requisite side of coleslaw for a fresh, tangy counterpoint. As for the fries, you can leave them on the side or pile them onto the bread for an all-in-one handheld meal.
Pour on that famous Cane's sauce and finish with the other slice of toast, and you have one beautiful loaded sandwich. The Texas toast is more fluffy and buttery than the standard bun, while the extra toppings add more interest than the leaf of lettuce on the classic Cane's sandwich. Just make sure to grab some napkins.
Other ways to customize your Raising Cane's chicken sandwich
If you're hungry for more customized Cane's sandwiches, there are more tricks to try during your next visit. While the double Texas toast sandwich is absolutely delicious, it's also quite messy. Customers who prefer a neater experience should order a 3-finger combo, then cut a slit into the single slice of Texas toast. You want it to look like a hot dog bun. Dip one of the chicken fingers in sauce and slide it into the bread, then pile some of the fries on top. This DIY sandwich is easier to hold and eat, but no less tasty.
For those who can't get enough of Raising Cane's signature sauce, many fans recommend ordering an extra cup and mixing it into the coleslaw before piling the cabbage onto your sandwich. To make sure you're never short on this beloved condiment, try grabbing this perfect Raising Cane's signature sauce dupe available at Walmart.
Lastly, if you don't mind putting in a little extra effort, head to your kitchen to grab some of the best toppings to add to your chicken sandwich. Just a few extra veggies, like pickles and sliced tomatoes, would really liven up a plain Cane's sandwich. Prefer your chicken to be spicy? Hot honey, pickled jalapeños, or pepper jack cheese would all pair terrifically with Cane's tenders and sauce.