How Raising Cane's Fans Build An Even Better Chicken Sandwich

For decades, fast food fans have argued over which restaurant makes the best burger, but chicken sandwiches have since become the most widely-debated item in the business. Fans of Raising Cane's chicken tenders probably think the chain makes the best version, but for those who think it's missing something, there's an ordering hack that lets you build your own custom sandwich using your favorite menu items.

This neat trick comes from our list of facts about Raising Cane's every fried chicken enthusiast should know. You start by ordering a basic box combo and requesting an extra slice of Texas toast. If you want the most indulgent sandwich, ask for the bread to be buttered on both sides — it's the best way to order Raising Cane's Texas toast for an even tastier bite. Next, pile your box combo items onto one of the toasts. The chicken fingers are obviously mandatory, but you can top them with the requisite side of coleslaw for a fresh, tangy counterpoint. As for the fries, you can leave them on the side or pile them onto the bread for an all-in-one handheld meal.

Pour on that famous Cane's sauce and finish with the other slice of toast, and you have one beautiful loaded sandwich. The Texas toast is more fluffy and buttery than the standard bun, while the extra toppings add more interest than the leaf of lettuce on the classic Cane's sandwich. Just make sure to grab some napkins.