How To Order Raising Cane's Iconic Texas Toast For An Even Tastier Bite

Raising Cane's is an iconic restaurant that, despite being projected to fail, is beloved across the nation. While Raising Cane's primary focus is chicken, the chain is also well-known for its signature Cane's Sauce and buttery Texas Toast. The latter is wonderful in its simplicity, and it complements every meal combo the chain has to offer. However, there's an ordering hack that can make it taste even better: Ask for it buttered on both sides.

When you ask for the toast buttered on both sides (known as "BOBs" by Raising Cane's employees and fans alike), it's even juicier and crispier. It can be ordered at the counter by simply asking the employees, or online by putting "butter on both sides" in the special instructions box.

Don't worry about bothering the workers with this request — Raising Cane's employees on Reddit claim that it isn't hard to accommodate. One user said in an r/RaisingCanes Reddit thread that making toast BOB style only takes about 30 seconds and only creates problems when a new employee is being trained. In addition, a user on another Reddit thread said that making the toast BOB has become even easier recently thanks to a change in toast-cooking procedure.