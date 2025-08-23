How To Order Raising Cane's Iconic Texas Toast For An Even Tastier Bite
Raising Cane's is an iconic restaurant that, despite being projected to fail, is beloved across the nation. While Raising Cane's primary focus is chicken, the chain is also well-known for its signature Cane's Sauce and buttery Texas Toast. The latter is wonderful in its simplicity, and it complements every meal combo the chain has to offer. However, there's an ordering hack that can make it taste even better: Ask for it buttered on both sides.
When you ask for the toast buttered on both sides (known as "BOBs" by Raising Cane's employees and fans alike), it's even juicier and crispier. It can be ordered at the counter by simply asking the employees, or online by putting "butter on both sides" in the special instructions box.
Don't worry about bothering the workers with this request — Raising Cane's employees on Reddit claim that it isn't hard to accommodate. One user said in an r/RaisingCanes Reddit thread that making toast BOB style only takes about 30 seconds and only creates problems when a new employee is being trained. In addition, a user on another Reddit thread said that making the toast BOB has become even easier recently thanks to a change in toast-cooking procedure.
How to make copycat BOB toast at home
If there's not a Raising Cane's in your area or you simply prefer eating at home, you can recreate their BOB Texas toast in your own kitchen. All you'll need is sesame seed pull-apart bread, butter, and garlic salt. Be sure to slice the bread thickly, at about 1½ inches. Then, add butter to both sides (the crucial element), sprinkle on garlic salt, and toast it in a pan with a little extra butter. So long as you pay close attention to the toast as it cooks and don't burn it, you should have delicious copycat bread that would make a Cane's employee proud.
If you like to dip your toast in Cane's famous sauce, you can make that at home as well. On an r/TopSecretRecipes Reddit thread, a user posted a leaked recipe for Cane's sauce that commenters said tasted very close to what they get in stores. Simply combine ½ cup of mayonnaise, 3 tablespoons of ketchup, 2 tablespoons of Worcestershire sauce, and ¼ teaspoon each of black pepper, paprika, garlic powder, and onion powder. Then, you can have Texas toast dipped in Cane's sauce for a fraction of the cost without leaving home!