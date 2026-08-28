15 Must-Have Aldi Finds Hitting Shelves In September 2026
Although outside it feels like summer is still in full swing, Aldi wants you to get ready for the fall season ahead with fun and flavorful new items. For those not familiar with what exactly Aldi Finds products are, they're limited-release items that are only available for short time periods and tend to be seasonally driven. These soon-to-arrive September 2026 Aldi Finds are perfect for transitioning into classic fall flavors and getting ready for spooky season as October approaches.
Expect to see lots of pumpkin-flavored treats arriving in Aldi stores (but don't worry, there's more than just the oft-maligned pumpkin spice flavor), as well as hearty frozen snacks and meals that will tide you over as the days gradually shorten. We'll let you be the judge if these 15 new products are worthy of our list of Aldi's best items of 2026 (so far). For Halloween fans, keep an eye out for ghoulish cheeses and snacks made in frightening silhouettes that will liven up any haunted gathering. For the fright-adverse, fear not, as there are plenty of cozy, cheery foods to be found as well. As is the case with most Aldi products, the price points of September's Aldi Finds are relatively inexpensive, so you can try out a few different ones without breaking the bank. But don't wait too long to return for your favorites, as most items are available for a limited time only.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Bake Shop Pumpkin Sandwich Cookies
Aldi's new Pumpkin Sandwich Cookies are made of pumpkin spice cookies with cinnamon cream cheese filling and come with 12 treats per pack. These cookies, which look like a fall take on a whoopie pie, are available starting September 2.
Purchase the Bake Shop Pumpkin Sandwich Cookies at Aldi for $4.99.
Southern Grove Trail Mix
Available beginning September 2, you'll find three new trail mix flavors to breeze into autumn. The Caramel Apple flavor has cinnamon cookie squares, the Peanut Butter Chocolate version boasts miniature peanut butter cups, and the Pumpkin Spice mix has pumpkin spice peanuts and yogurt raisins.
Purchase Southern Grove Trail Mix (Caramel Apple, Peanut Butter Chocolate, or Pumpkin Spice) at Aldi for $4.89.
Baker's Corner Pumpkin Quick Bread Mix
If you're anxiously awaiting fall and ready to bust out some pumpkin-flavored baked goods, you only have to wait until September 2 for this mix to hit the shelves. Made with real pumpkin, it's an ideal base for simple quick breads or muffins to which you can add an easy streusel topping.
Purchase the Baker's Corner Pumpkin Quick Bread Mix at Aldi for $2.49.
Specially Selected Fall Harvest Mac & Cheese
If you've been blasting the air conditioning in anticipation of chilly weather and all that comes with it, this cozy, fall-flavored macaroni and cheese is for you. Featuring a savory sauce made with cheddar cheese, butternut squash, and pumpkin, this creamy pasta is optimal for fall and available on September 2.
Purchase the Specially Selected Fall Harvest Mac & Cheese at Aldi for $2.99.
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen flatbreads
Perfect for an afternoon snack or a lively addition to an autumn charcuterie board, these two varieties of flatbreads are ready in just minutes in the oven. Purple beets and goat cheese bring color to the table, while pumpkin and feta pair beautifully with caramelized onions. The flatbreads are available at Aldi beginning September 2.
Purchase the flatbreads from Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen (Pumpkin Feta or Beet Root Goat Cheese) at Aldi for $3.99.
Berryhill Spread
Starting September 2, your pieces of toast and morning bowls of oatmeal are about to get a whole lot sweeter with a heaping spoonful of Berryhill spread in either Salted Caramel Apple or Pumpkin Maple flavors. When the spreads have been used up, repurpose the empty jars to give new life to kitchen scraps or store homemade salad dressings.
Purchase the Berryhill Spread in Salted Caramel Apple and Maple Pumpkin at Aldi for $2.99.
Bremer Onion Pierogies
If you don't have time to try out a homemade pierogi recipe at home, this Aldi Find just might be your next best bet. Hitting the shelves on September 2, the pierogies are filled with onion and whipped potato and will hit the spot on a chill autumn evening.
Purchase the Bremer Onion Pierogies at Aldi for $9.99.
Casa Mamita Family Size Chicken & Cheese Enchiladas
Ideal for feeding a busy family on a fall school night, these trays of enchiladas are stuffed with not only chicken and vegetables but also beans, rice, and peppers. Topped with a melty cheese blend, you can have a hearty dinner on the table quickly starting September 9.
Purchase the Casa Mamita Family Size Chicken & Cheese Enchiladas at Aldi for $15.99.
Corned Beef Reuben Bites
Building the perfect Reuben sandwich is a labor of love and one that most people don't always have time for. So when a craving for a Reuben hits, pop these corned beef, provolone cheese, and sauerkraut bites in the oven and you'll be able to scratch that itch in just a few minutes. This snack from the frozen section is available at Aldi starting September 9.
Purchase the Corned Beef Reuben Bites at Aldi for $7.99.
Sundae Shopper Freeze Pops
Perfect for those that live in places like Southern California, where the summer heat extends well into September and October, these freeze pops will pop up in freezers beginning September 9. Choose from classic flavors — blue raspberry or cherry — to cool off on a hot autumn afternoon.
Purchase the Sundae Shopper Freeze Pops (Red Cherry or Blue Raspberry) at Aldi for $2.99.
Specially Selected Apple Cinnamon Brioche Ring
Not quite a cinnamon roll and not quite a loaf of brioche, this brioche ring is made by the same brand that produces a stellar yet underrated bread product at Aldi. Imported from France, the brioche ring is filled with swirls of cinnamon and apple and is available starting September 9.
Purchase the Specially Selected Apple Cinnamon Brioche Ring at Aldi for $5.49.
Deutsche Kuche Potato Sticks
These German-style potato sticks are a crispy alternative to standard chips. The Deutsche Kuche snacks at Aldi come in Hash Brown Style and Herbs of the Alps Style, which are tasty on their own or are a fun way to add crunch to your sandwiches. The potato sticks are available at Aldi beginning September 23.
Purchase the Deutsche Kuche Potato Sticks (Hash Brown Style or Herbs of the Alps Style) at Aldi for $1.79.
Kirkwood Red Bag Chicken: Sweet Heat Chicken Fillets
Hitting shelves on September 23, these breaded chicken fillets are made with white meat chicken and are about a two out of five in terms of spiciness. They are frozen but fully cooked and just need to be heated. They're great for stuffing into sandwiches or slicing up to top off a lunch salad.
Purchase the Kirkwood Red Bag Chicken: Sweet Heat Chicken Fillets at Aldi for $8.99.
Emporium Selection Halloween Cheese
From a black garlic cheddar cheese to a mild derby dotted with dried sage, these spooky cheeses arrive at Aldi on September 30 of this year, just in time for Halloween season. If you've ever wondered what a pumpkin spice and cheese mashup would taste like, now is the time to try it.
Purchase the Emporium Selection Halloween Cheese (Bat Knit Crazy Cheddar, Scary Pumpkin Spice, Freaky Franken Sage Derby, or Death By Garlic) at Aldi for $4.29.
Clancy's Bats & Ghosts Crunchy Snack
These lighter-than-air crisps are a perfect way to ease into spooky season. Available September 30, these ghost- and bat-shaped salty snacks will liven up any Halloween gathering without being too scary.
Purchase the Clancy's Bats & Ghosts Crunchy Snack at Aldi for $2.39.