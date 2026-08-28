15 Must-Have Aldi Finds Hitting Shelves In September 2026

Although outside it feels like summer is still in full swing, Aldi wants you to get ready for the fall season ahead with fun and flavorful new items. For those not familiar with what exactly Aldi Finds products are, they're limited-release items that are only available for short time periods and tend to be seasonally driven. These soon-to-arrive September 2026 Aldi Finds are perfect for transitioning into classic fall flavors and getting ready for spooky season as October approaches.

Expect to see lots of pumpkin-flavored treats arriving in Aldi stores (but don't worry, there's more than just the oft-maligned pumpkin spice flavor), as well as hearty frozen snacks and meals that will tide you over as the days gradually shorten. We'll let you be the judge if these 15 new products are worthy of our list of Aldi's best items of 2026 (so far). For Halloween fans, keep an eye out for ghoulish cheeses and snacks made in frightening silhouettes that will liven up any haunted gathering. For the fright-adverse, fear not, as there are plenty of cozy, cheery foods to be found as well. As is the case with most Aldi products, the price points of September's Aldi Finds are relatively inexpensive, so you can try out a few different ones without breaking the bank. But don't wait too long to return for your favorites, as most items are available for a limited time only.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.