The Underrated Bread Product Aldi Fans Swear By
Aldi's bread selection is pretty impressive — you'll find everything from sprouted grain breads to sliced sandwich bread, artisan-style loaves, and more. However, one item from Aldi's bread aisle that you may have never thought to add to your cart, but really should, is the Specially Selected brioche rolls.
Folks who have tried both the regular and sesame seed variation of the Specially Selected brioche rolls report they taste great either toasted or plain. Perhaps one of the big draws for these rolls is their flavor; authentic brioche is made with eggs, sugar, and butter, giving it a richer flavor than standard white bread.
Customers have shared their love for these pillowy and puffy rolls online. "The sesame seed brioche buns are amazing, if they ever stop making them i'll cry," said one Redditor. Another noted they like to use these rolls for burgers, though they've also been proposed for fried chicken sandwiches, too.
Creative ways to use this underrated Aldi find
Aldi shoppers aren't afraid to share how they use these rolls. "Best decision ever, perfect, delicious grilled cheese was made with it as well as homemade croutons. Yum!" wrote one Reddit user. Homemade croutons are easier to make than you may think; just cube up the rolls, add oil, toss them with spices, and bake. Brioche has a neutral flavor, meaning you can use it for savory croutons like Michelle Bottalico's cheese and garlic recipe, or toss them with cinnamon and sugar for an unconventional ice cream topping.
"Try making French toast with the brioche," another Redditor suggested. Brioche is certainly one of the best breads you can use for French toast — even Geoffrey Zakarian says so. That's because its flavor is much more sweet-leaning than standard white bread. Since it's enriched with fat, it's also pliable, which allows it to soak up the custard more readily. In that same vein, the Specially Selected brioche rolls would also be a great bread to use in your bread pudding for maximum flavor.