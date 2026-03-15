The Underrated Bread Product Aldi Fans Swear By

Aldi's bread selection is pretty impressive — you'll find everything from sprouted grain breads to sliced sandwich bread, artisan-style loaves, and more. However, one item from Aldi's bread aisle that you may have never thought to add to your cart, but really should, is the Specially Selected brioche rolls.

Folks who have tried both the regular and sesame seed variation of the Specially Selected brioche rolls report they taste great either toasted or plain. Perhaps one of the big draws for these rolls is their flavor; authentic brioche is made with eggs, sugar, and butter, giving it a richer flavor than standard white bread.

Customers have shared their love for these pillowy and puffy rolls online. "The sesame seed brioche buns are amazing, if they ever stop making them i'll cry," said one Redditor. Another noted they like to use these rolls for burgers, though they've also been proposed for fried chicken sandwiches, too.