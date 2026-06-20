Repurpose Empty Jam Jars And Give New Life To Kitchen Scraps

If you look in any trash can, you're sure to spot piles of wasted food. The USDA estimates that between 30-40% of America's food supply is thrown away every year, which equates to over 133 billion pounds of waste. Sometimes we can't control it, but many of us are guilty of tossing viable scraps that can be repurposed.

There are a lot of ways to get inventive with leftovers –- you can turn stale bread into homemade croutons or a tasty bread pudding, use up peels and bones to create a flavorful stock, or transform herbs into a vibrant pesto. You can even regrow some vegetables right in your kitchen. All you need to do is hold onto the roots and clean out some old jam jars.

Many common scraps can be used to make a countertop garden. Scallions are a great example, as are leeks, fennel, romaine, and herbs like basil, rosemary and cilantro. All you need to do is wash out some jars, sterilize them, then add a few inches of water. After you've cut up your vegetables, save the ends and submerge them in the water, making sure the roots are covered and the top ½ inch sits above the water level. Place in a sunny spot and watch the magic happen as new leaves start to grow in just a few days.