The Very First Thing To Learn About Your Kitchen Before Making A Countertop Garden

Anyone with a green thumb but no useable outdoor space will understand the appeal of building a countertop garden. With a few pots, and significantly less digging, you can have herbs and vegetables readily available in your kitchen. You might not be feeding the whole family with what you grow, but that fresh element can make all the difference in your cooking. Growing your herbs and vegetables indoors might also be the only option if you live in a cold climate or want fresh produce during winter. Where a countertop garden won't help you out is when it comes to light. Your plants might be protected from the elements, but they still need sunlight to grow, and by being inside they're getting a lot less of it.

Before buying any seeds or attempting to regrow kitchen scraps, you need to get a realistic idea of how much direct sunlight your countertop gets each day, as this will determine what you can grow. Windowsills (especially, south-facing) are often where you'll get the most sunlight, but don't overlook vertical space. Hanging plants or putting them on high shelves might help you catch more of those afternoon rays.

For kitchens that don't get any direct light, or if you have your heart set on something that requires a lot of sun, artificial lights will be essential. Your overhead lighting won't cut it here — you'll need something that emits the correct strength and spectrum of light.