The Best Coffee Creamers For People Who Want Less Sugar

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Sometimes it seems like no matter how mindful I try to be about making healthy food choices, I end up too busy to read nutrition labels or measure out ingredients. The American Heart Association recommends that women have no more than 25 grams of sugar per day, which means that I should stick to around 8 to 10 grams of added sugar or natural sugar per meal. I drink at least two or three cups of coffee each morning, so if I use high-sugar creamers, I'll end up exceeding 25 grams within just a few hours of waking up — obviously not ideal for my heart health.

I am definitely not going to give up coffee any time soon, but flavored coffee creamers have way more added sugar than you might have guessed. So it was important to me to find a low-sugar coffee creamer that I actually enjoyed. The problem I encountered was that most sugar-free creamers tasted chemical and artificial, and many had a weirdly thick or syrupy consistency that I didn't love.

I ended up trying a ton of different brands to find the best low-sugar flavored coffee creamer without that artificial sweetener taste. I wanted ones that had less than 10 grams of added sugar, but ideally less than 5 grams per serving. I also wanted to avoid creamers that were super expensive or hard to find in grocery stores. After literally years of taste-testing, I have found five coffee creamers that are perfect for people who want less sugar.