A Splash Of Coffee Creamer Will Transform Homemade Oatmeal
Oatmeal is a quick, easy, thrifty workhorse for hard-working foodies. But, if your go-to bowlful is starting to get a little too utilitarian, all it takes to instantly add richer flavor and creamier texture is a hit of coffee creamer. Coffee creamer's well-balanced sweetness and simultaneous thickness make it a simple way to skip a few steps in your morning oatmeal prep. No vanilla extract, half-and-half, or sweeteners necessary here. (Unless you want 'em, then by all means, send it.)
For regular hot oatmeal prep, simply add a slug of your favorite coffee creamer to your normal oatmeal recipe. To account for the addition of the creamer, you might want to slightly reduce the amount of milk you normally use. Just two tablespoons of creamer add a subtle kick of flavor to your oatmeal, which means you can get away with buying the small bottle of creamer in the grocery store. This can be especially helpful for foodies with limited fridge space, or who might not go through a whole family-sized jug of coffee creamer before it spoils. Alternatively, if you prefer a substantially richer bowlful, you might want to use a half cup of creamer per serving. This tip also totally works with overnight oats. Bonus points if you serve them in a Mason jar and drizzle with caramel sauce and a sprinkle of sea salt flakes.
The oats with the most
The beauty of oatmeal lies in the fact that it's essentially a blank canvas, so feel free to employ a little artistic liberty as you customize your creamer-spiked bowl. You could add your usual palate of spices. Or, use a combination of creamer, milk, and/or water to reach your desired texture. For non-dairy foodies, be sure to opt for full-fat oat milk or soy milk coffee creamers to retain the thickness.
A sweet cream-flavored coffee creamer would create a more neutral, classic oatmeal flavor. Or, a caramel macchiato flavored creamer would make for an oatmeal that rivals the latte you crave from your favorite local cafe. For a warming seasonal breakfast, you could splash some pumpkin spice coffee creamer into your oatmeal and top the whole thing off with walnuts and brown sugar. You could even stir in a spoonful of pumpkin pie puree for added bulk.
Coffee creamer would also add a pop of sweetness to baked oatmeal. Baked oatmeal is a great make-ahead big-batch breakfast for serving a houseful of hungry overnight guests, especially during the holiday season when you might find yourself hosting — not to mention waking up chilly! This Cinnamon Apple Baked Oatmeal recipe would be delicious with a splash of caramel-flavored coffee creamer.