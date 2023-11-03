A Splash Of Coffee Creamer Will Transform Homemade Oatmeal

Oatmeal is a quick, easy, thrifty workhorse for hard-working foodies. But, if your go-to bowlful is starting to get a little too utilitarian, all it takes to instantly add richer flavor and creamier texture is a hit of coffee creamer. Coffee creamer's well-balanced sweetness and simultaneous thickness make it a simple way to skip a few steps in your morning oatmeal prep. No vanilla extract, half-and-half, or sweeteners necessary here. (Unless you want 'em, then by all means, send it.)

For regular hot oatmeal prep, simply add a slug of your favorite coffee creamer to your normal oatmeal recipe. To account for the addition of the creamer, you might want to slightly reduce the amount of milk you normally use. Just two tablespoons of creamer add a subtle kick of flavor to your oatmeal, which means you can get away with buying the small bottle of creamer in the grocery store. This can be especially helpful for foodies with limited fridge space, or who might not go through a whole family-sized jug of coffee creamer before it spoils. Alternatively, if you prefer a substantially richer bowlful, you might want to use a half cup of creamer per serving. This tip also totally works with overnight oats. Bonus points if you serve them in a Mason jar and drizzle with caramel sauce and a sprinkle of sea salt flakes.