Review: The New Natural Bliss Coffee Creamers Are Tasty, But I Wanted Bolder Flavors

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Some people prefer their coffee strong and black, whereas others prefer a little splash of creaminess and sweetness. If you fall into that latter category, then you know that there are quite a few coffee creamer brands and flavors to choose from. One brand that sticks out is Natural Bliss, which boasts creamers with minimal ingredients (four, to be exact), ideal for those who don't want a bunch of additives in their creamer. You'll find typical flavor suspects in Natural Bliss' lineup, like vanilla, pistachio, and sweet cream, but you'll find some more unique options as well.

Natural Bliss dropped three new flavors in January 2026 — chocolate caramel truffle, chai vanilla latte, and zero sugar hazelnut cookie crumble. As with other creamers in the brand's lineup, these four creamers feature but four ingredients: skim milk, cream, sugar (or stevia leaf extract for the zero sugar one), and natural flavor. Natural Bliss sent me these three new flavors to give them a spin for myself, and as someone who has ranked and reviewed quite a few coffee creamers in the past, I was more than up to the task.

I'll cover more of how I specifically sampled and gave these creamers an honest taste test in the next slide, but generally speaking, I look for creaminess, strong flavor, and just the right amount of sweetness when judging a good creamer. These Natural Bliss creamers in particular boasted some unique flavors, so I paid close attention to see if they really do taste like chai lattes, hazelnut cookies, or chocolate truffles, and perhaps most importantly, whether or not I think they're worth purchasing for yourself.