Review: The New Natural Bliss Coffee Creamers Are Tasty, But I Wanted Bolder Flavors
Some people prefer their coffee strong and black, whereas others prefer a little splash of creaminess and sweetness. If you fall into that latter category, then you know that there are quite a few coffee creamer brands and flavors to choose from. One brand that sticks out is Natural Bliss, which boasts creamers with minimal ingredients (four, to be exact), ideal for those who don't want a bunch of additives in their creamer. You'll find typical flavor suspects in Natural Bliss' lineup, like vanilla, pistachio, and sweet cream, but you'll find some more unique options as well.
Natural Bliss dropped three new flavors in January 2026 — chocolate caramel truffle, chai vanilla latte, and zero sugar hazelnut cookie crumble. As with other creamers in the brand's lineup, these four creamers feature but four ingredients: skim milk, cream, sugar (or stevia leaf extract for the zero sugar one), and natural flavor. Natural Bliss sent me these three new flavors to give them a spin for myself, and as someone who has ranked and reviewed quite a few coffee creamers in the past, I was more than up to the task.
I'll cover more of how I specifically sampled and gave these creamers an honest taste test in the next slide, but generally speaking, I look for creaminess, strong flavor, and just the right amount of sweetness when judging a good creamer. These Natural Bliss creamers in particular boasted some unique flavors, so I paid close attention to see if they really do taste like chai lattes, hazelnut cookies, or chocolate truffles, and perhaps most importantly, whether or not I think they're worth purchasing for yourself.
Methodology
To sample and fairly judge these three Natural Bliss creamer flavors, I tasted them in two specific contexts. First, I sampled each creamer in a 10-ounce cup of hot, black, freshly brewed coffee. I started by adding 2 tablespoons of a given creamer to its respective cup of coffee, then tried them one at a time. I quickly realized that adding even more creamer would be the best way to ascertain the flavor (because they tasted very subtle), so I added another tablespoon to each cup. From there, I tasted one cup at a time, taking in the flavor and considering those important factors like whether or not it's creamy enough, whether the flavor lives up to the expectation, and whether a creamer has a particularly strange or overly-sweet profile.
I also tasted the creamers plain, on their own, and not in coffee. This is an unusual way to consume creamer, but by taking a small swig of each one, I got the most concentrated flavor hit and felt more confident judging the creamers as standalone products (as opposed to something you'd inevitably pair with coffee, since not everyone uses creamer in that way).
What are the new Natural Bliss coffee creamer flavors?
Avid coffee creamer enjoyers may recognize Natural Bliss as being under the Coffee Mate umbrella, but these three new flavors represent Natural Bliss as more of a standalone brand (with new packaging to boot). Otherwise, the familiar four-ingredient formula remains the same. As I've already touched on, those four ingredients are skim milk, cream, natural flavor, and either sugar or stevia leaf extract.
Although the new chai vanilla latte, hazelnut cookie crumble, and chocolate caramel truffle flavors aren't the first in Natural Bliss' lineup, they are the first of their kind in a sense. Pre-existing options in the lineup included simpler, single-note flavors like vanilla or brown sugar, but these creamers are a little more adventurous, boasting the promise of chai lattes and cookie crumbles (whether they actually live up to such flavor profiles is a whole other question).
As for the nutritional breakdown, the hazelnut cookie crumble one has 20 calories, 1.5 grams of fat, less than 1 gram of carbs, and no added sugar per 1 tablespoon serving size. The chai vanilla latte creamer has 30 calories, 1.5 grams of fat, 4 grams of carbs, and 4 grams of added sugar per 1 tablespoon, whereas the chocolate caramel truffle has 35 calories, 1.5 grams of fat, 5 grams of carbs, and 5 total grams of sugar (4 grams of added sugar) per serving.
Price and availability
Seeing as these are brand new flavors in Natural Bliss' lineup, it may take some time for them to show up in your nearest grocery store. That said, you'll have the best bet finding them at larger retailers like Target or Kroger, especially if you've seen plentiful Natural Bliss products stocked at those locations in the past. When in doubt, you can always go to the respective product pages for the chai vanilla latte, hazelnut cookie crumble, and chocolate caramel truffle flavors and click the "buy now" button to find a nearby store that sells the creamers.
While Natural Bliss' standard, suggested price for one 32-ounce bottle of creamer is set at $5.99, this may vary depending on the retailer. The chai vanilla latte flavor, for example, is currently available at Target for $4.99 at the time of writing.
Taste Test: Hazelnut Cookie Crumble
Admittedly, I found Natural Bliss' hazelnut cookie crumble flavor to be a bit abstract. After all, hazelnut cookies aren't exactly a thing in the same way that, say, chocolate chip cookies are, and I couldn't imagine what the "crumble" part might entail, either. Nonetheless, hazelnut itself is a very popular and beloved creamer variety (and we've covered the absolute best hazelnut coffee creamers), and the added bonus of a cookie flavor was at the very least intriguing.
Upon taking a sip of coffee with this creamer, I definitely enjoyed what I was tasting, but I was having a hard time specifically placing a given flavor. Eventually, I picked up on notes of hazelnut, but it was surprisingly subdued, even after I added even more creamer to my cup. As for the cookie crumble part, I'm not entirely sure where that came into play other than through sweetness. So, on one hand, I'm not sure I'd say that this creamer tasted like a hazelnut cookie specifically, but then again, it did taste different from a plain old hazelnut creamer. The main difference came down to a slightly weaker hazelnut flavor, but one that still had plenty of richness and creaminess, with perhaps the slightest hint of warmth that seemingly was meant to represent the cookie part.
Ultimately, I enjoyed this creamer and appreciated that it didn't really have a strange aftertaste like many zero-sugar creamers do (in fact, I found myself forgetting that this was a zero-sugar creamer to begin with). I do wish that the hazelnut cookie flavor was stronger overall, but those who prefer more subtle notes might appreciate this one.
Taste Test: Chocolate Caramel Truffle
Chocolate certainly isn't a flavor new to the coffee creamer game, and neither is caramel. Heck, even chocolate and caramel together can make for a great creamer flavor (as proven in my Walmart Great Value coffee creamer ranking), so what really makes this Natural Bliss creamer option ideally stand out is the truffle part. There's an image of caramel-filled chocolate truffles on the bottle, so to me, that would signify something that tastes richer and more cocoa-forward than your average chocolate creamer.
While I did pick up on some rich, chocolatey notes in this creamer, I wouldn't exactly say it tasted like a chocolate caramel truffle. Also, to my dismay, I really didn't pick up on a whole lot of caramel flavor either. The chocolate was nice and smooth and sweet, so that alone made me a fan of the creamer. But I did wish for a little more complexity, as the creamer really didn't even bridge too far into chocolate-caramel territory, much less chocolate caramel truffle.
Ultimately, it's hard to pinpoint exactly how a creamer might taste like a chocolate truffle, but I do think this creamer could have had a little more complexity. That said, there's no denying that this flavor was the richest of the three on this list, and any chocolate lover would likely appreciate that profile in their morning cup of joe.
Taste Test: Chai Vanilla Latte
If there was one flavor I was looking forward to trying the most out of this lineup, it was definitely the chai vanilla latte. I love chai tea and chai lattes, I love vanilla lattes (and vanilla coffee creamers, for that matter), so I felt confident that I'd enjoy this creamer flavor, too. And I'm pleased to say that this flavor was indeed my favorite, but I also think it was objectively the strongest out of all three creamers, or at least the one that most closely matched the profile it was supposedly going for.
Now, before I get into the positives, I will say that I wanted an overall stronger flavor from this creamer. Like with the other varieties, I had to add even more creamer to my cup of coffee to really get those notes to shine through. But once I added enough creamer, the flavor was truly delicious. This creamer nailed that sweet, spiced, creamy chai latte profile, and there are plenty of sweet vanilla notes to back it up as well. Though I was wishing for an even stronger chai taste, I at least appreciated that such a flavor profile was present, and there's simply no denying that this creamer tasted good.
Overall, this was my favorite creamer of the bunch and the most successful one in terms of being accurate in flavor. The spiced chai notes were very accurate to that of a chai latte specifically (as opposed to just a cup of brewed chai tea), so any chai latte lover will likely enjoy those as much as I did.
Final thoughts
After tasting each of these new Natural Bliss coffee creamer flavors, I feel confident in saying that these are some tasty creamers. My biggest grievance comes down to the fact that the creamers don't exactly live up to their unique flavor profiles, save for the vanilla chai latte. Did the chocolate caramel truffle taste rich, sweet, creamy, and chocolatey? Yes. Did it specifically taste like a chocolate caramel truffle? No. And the same goes for the hazelnut cookie crumble, which I'd say is the weakest of the bunch — it had some nice sweet, hazelnut notes, but it certainly didn't taste like a cookie.
Overall, if Natural Bliss is a brand you gravitate toward to begin with due to its limited ingredients, then I think these flavors are absolutely worth giving a try. That said, don't go into them expecting incredibly complex flavor profiles. They will taste good, and they will make any cup of coffee a little more exciting, but they would be even more successful had the flavors been a bit bolder.