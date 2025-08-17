The Rule Of Fifteens Will Make Sure You're Drinking The Freshest Coffee Possible

Coffee is serious business. Whether you savor the flavor or rely on it to survive the nine-to-five grind, coffee is more than just a beverage: It's a daily ritual. For those who take their brew seriously, crafting the perfect coffee is not just about having an excellent machine; it's about sourcing the best coffee beans and roasting them to perfection. That first morning sip, with its rich aroma and comforting warmth, can feel downright heavenly.

According to Jee Choe, the coffee and tea sommelier behind Oh, How Civilized, the secret to drinking the freshest cup of joe lies in following what baristas know as Babbie's Rule of Fifteens, a guideline for how soon coffee should be used. So what's the rule? "Unroasted coffee beans should be used within 15 months of the harvest date, roasted coffee beans should be used within 15 days of the roast date, and ground coffee should be used within 15 minutes of grinding," explains Choe.

It can be hard to implement Babbie's rule if you don't know when your coffee has been roasted, but according to Choe, if a coffee bag doesn't have a roast date stamped on it, skip it. "I find coffee tastes the best after at least a week after the roast date so that the coffee beans [have] had some time to de-gas," she told Tasting Table. However, if you know how to grind your coffee beans evenly, Choe says it's always best to control the process yourself. "It's important to grind coffee just before brewing it to ensure freshness," she explains.