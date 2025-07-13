Here's How To Tell If Ground Coffee Has Gone Bad
Coffee lovers everywhere know the exhilarating feeling when you open up the cupboard because you've run out of coffee, only to discover a bag of ground coffee you completely forgot about. Best-by dates are a guide for when coffee is best consumed, however, there's more to knowing if ground coffee is still good. An easy way to tell is by using your senses, your senses of smell and sight in particular.
How do you know when you shouldn't use the ground coffee? Take a thorough look inside and smell the ground coffee. "Coffee grounds that have no smell or taste or have mold or insects are bad," registered dietitian Chelsea Edwards told Southern Living. According to Edwards, ground coffee doesn't really expire and is generally safe to consume if it passes the sight and smell test, but it might be wise to lower your expectations when it comes to taste. Older ground coffee is often not as flavorful or robust as a fresh batch of ground coffee beans. But if you're desperate for a morning fix, any coffee is better than no coffee.
How to store ground coffee
Once coffee beans have been ground, they retain their freshness and full-bodied flavor only for a short time. For the most enjoyable taste and aroma, it's recommended to use ground coffee within approximately two weeks. In order to preserve your ground coffee's rich notes, it's important to keep it out of the refrigerator. Instead, it's best to store ground coffee in a tightly sealed container in a cool, dark location away from direct sunlight, like your pantry or cupboard.
If you are worried about ground coffee going bad or not tasting aromatic, it's best to stick to purchasing whole coffee beans and a good coffee grinder. Grinding fresh coffee beans every morning is a real game-changer for coffee connoisseurs. Whole coffee beans tend to be more robust when it comes to maintaining freshness over time. While ground coffee usually only lasts a few weeks after being opened, whole beans can retain their flavor for four to six weeks. The bottom line is, to ensure quality and freshness, it's best to store ground coffee or whole coffee beans in an airtight canister, away from direct sunlight, and always smell and observe your coffee to make sure it isn't stale or moldy.