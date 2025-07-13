Here's How To Tell If Ground Coffee Has Gone Bad

Coffee lovers everywhere know the exhilarating feeling when you open up the cupboard because you've run out of coffee, only to discover a bag of ground coffee you completely forgot about. Best-by dates are a guide for when coffee is best consumed, however, there's more to knowing if ground coffee is still good. An easy way to tell is by using your senses, your senses of smell and sight in particular.

How do you know when you shouldn't use the ground coffee? Take a thorough look inside and smell the ground coffee. "Coffee grounds that have no smell or taste or have mold or insects are bad," registered dietitian Chelsea Edwards told Southern Living. According to Edwards, ground coffee doesn't really expire and is generally safe to consume if it passes the sight and smell test, but it might be wise to lower your expectations when it comes to taste. Older ground coffee is often not as flavorful or robust as a fresh batch of ground coffee beans. But if you're desperate for a morning fix, any coffee is better than no coffee.