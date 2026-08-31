10 Rules Restaurants Must Follow To Appear On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives is prime comfort viewing. Spiky-haired host Guy Fieri is a beacon of relentless positivity, and the restaurant owners always appear thrilled to have the popular chef in their midst. The food is nearly always a hit, the customers are always happy, and the chefs seem to genuinely love what they do. What's not to love? It's not surprising that the show, often nicknamed Triple D, regularly pulls in hundreds of thousands of viewers.

But making such a comforting, joyful watch isn't easy. While rewarding, for the crew and the restaurants, the whole experience can actually be quite intense and tough. Despite the free spirited nature that these type of establishments embody, there are rules and procedures that restaurants must follow to appear on Triple D. Just a warning, but some of this might take a little bit of the shine out of your next comfort watch. That said, maybe taking a peek behind the curtain will make the whole thing more interesting. Actually, our money's on the latter. Let's roll.