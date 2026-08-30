I Tried 9 Flavored Peanut Butters And Ranked Them Worst To Best

Peanut butter is such a familiar and comforting spread. If you head into your pantry or perhaps your fridge, you likely already have a half-eaten jar. You can use it in classic applications like peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, but it works with anything from smoothies to savory meals. The world of peanut butter goes far beyond salted, unsalted, crunchy, and smooth — there's even a slew of no sugar and no oil-added options. It's already hard enough to pick out a jar from the many available brands, but there's even a wider net when you realize there are flavored peanut butters.

To be honest, I don't really venture into the flavored territory very often, but I like a challenge. I set out to try a selection of flavored peanut butters and judge them by how well the flavors worked, whether the peanut butter aspect was discernible or masked by other ingredients, how versatile they were, and, lastly, how the textures affected the overall experience. Before we dive in, I think it's important to note that even the last-ranked option is incredibly tasty. I had to get specific on the criteria for ranking these; otherwise, it was difficult to choose. Ultimately, my top pick could be a delicious and useful addition to your collection.