The Simple Peanut Butter Sauce That Totally Transforms Ramen
A good broth is the backbone of any delicious bowl of ramen. Should it be one-dimensional, not even a medley of rich proteins and colorful produce can save ramen. Fortunately, however, there are ways to easily give brothy bowls an upgrade when flavors falter. All you need to do is introduce a dollop of zesty peanut butter sauce into the mix.
Peanut butter sauces are super simple to make. Ready in a matter of minutes, crafting a sauce — like a spicy peanut butter sauce — is just a matter of whisking together a few aromatics, some key sauces (think: chili, hoisin, and soy), and a touch of water with a generous amount of peanut butter. After letting the saucy concoction simmer and reduce, several spoonfuls can be stirred into homemade or instant ramen broth before being combined with noodles and toppings.
As for why the sauce works so well in ramen, the reality is that it can massively boost flavor by imparting notes of earthiness, spice, and tang. What's more? The toastiness of its peanut base works to complement the savoriness of the broth, all while contrasting umami thanks to its subtle sweetness. Additionally, the peanut sauce can improve texture by transforming a thin and watery broth into something that teems with thick and creamy decadence. If that weren't enough, the saucy concoction also bulks up bowlfuls as its nutty base provides an unexpected serving of extra protein.
A guide to making the ultimate spicy peanut butter sauce
Whether you decide to use smooth or crunchy peanut butter is entirely up to you. In fact, you can even work with natural peanut butters. The one thing to remember is that each option will boast a slightly different texture, which can impact the final consistency of the sauce. That said, experimenting with salted or unsalted options, much like flavored butters such as cinnamon-spiced or honey-roasted renditions can also prove to be great bases.
Beyond picking out the best peanut butter, there are endless opportunities to tailor a recipe to your tastes. For example, adjust the ratio of ingredients in our spicy peanut sauce or swap out some of the required peanut butter for a different nut or seed butter. Alternatively, introducing an extra ingredient into a recipe can also give the sauce more of an edge. Not sure where to start? Whisk in a drizzle of maple syrup for sweetness or extra red pepper flakes for heat. Otherwise, stir in miso paste for umami, cilantro for freshness, or chopped peanuts for crunch. Even a sprinkle of Chinese five-spice or togarashi can effortlessly elevate the sauce.
Regardless of how you decide to customize the condiment, rest assured that spicy peanut butter sauce acts as the ultimate touch to any ramen recipe from bowls of vegan miso to crispy chicken katsu ramen and everything in between. It can even be added to cold summer soups and ramen noodle salads!