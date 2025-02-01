The Simple Peanut Butter Sauce That Totally Transforms Ramen

A good broth is the backbone of any delicious bowl of ramen. Should it be one-dimensional, not even a medley of rich proteins and colorful produce can save ramen. Fortunately, however, there are ways to easily give brothy bowls an upgrade when flavors falter. All you need to do is introduce a dollop of zesty peanut butter sauce into the mix.

Peanut butter sauces are super simple to make. Ready in a matter of minutes, crafting a sauce — like a spicy peanut butter sauce — is just a matter of whisking together a few aromatics, some key sauces (think: chili, hoisin, and soy), and a touch of water with a generous amount of peanut butter. After letting the saucy concoction simmer and reduce, several spoonfuls can be stirred into homemade or instant ramen broth before being combined with noodles and toppings.

As for why the sauce works so well in ramen, the reality is that it can massively boost flavor by imparting notes of earthiness, spice, and tang. What's more? The toastiness of its peanut base works to complement the savoriness of the broth, all while contrasting umami thanks to its subtle sweetness. Additionally, the peanut sauce can improve texture by transforming a thin and watery broth into something that teems with thick and creamy decadence. If that weren't enough, the saucy concoction also bulks up bowlfuls as its nutty base provides an unexpected serving of extra protein.

