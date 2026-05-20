I Tried Andrew Zimmern's New Target-Exclusive Noodle Collection, But The Condiment Stole The Show

If you consider yourself to be something of a bonafide noodle lover, then there's a good chance that A-Sha brand noodles and soups have found their way into your bowl before. A-Sha may have started from a small, Taiwan-based noodle company back in 1977, but since then, it has grown into a worldwide brand known for its "air dried, never fried" noodles. A-Sha has done plenty of collaborations in the past, including its Hello Kitty and Friends and "Hot Ones " collabs, and the latest collaboration to enter the noodle-sphere is one with celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern.

The A-Sha/Zimmern collab — dubbed Zimm's Collection — features three types of cheesy noodles, two noodle soup bowls, and even a peanut butter chili crisp. Unlike other A-Sha products that may be available at various retailers, all of the products in Zimm's Collection are available exclusively at Target (you can find the products listed online, but as of the time of this writing, they're sold out on A-Sha's website). Though exact prices and availability may vary depending on Target location, at my nearest location, the noodle bowls cost $4.39, the cheesy pastas are $3.79, and the peanut butter chili crisp is $7.59.

Of course, one lingering question remains: Are the products in Zimm's Collection any good? A-Sha sent me samples of each of these new products to taste test for myself right at home. So I did just that, putting each product to the test and reviewing them completely honestly based on overall flavor and quality — read on for my full review of each product.