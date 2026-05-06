Andrew Zimmern Has An Intense Loathing For Yelp

While Andrew Zimmern brings us insights on politics and social commentary with his show "What's Eating America," today on Tasting Table we are going to give you an inside look into what's eating Andrew Zimmern. And the answer is — Yelp. To say he doesn't like Yelp would be an understatement, but hate could be too strong of a word. So, in his words, "Yelp sucks!" And while that may seem like a pretty severe stance to take against a social media platform, it is one that Zimmern has stood by for at least a decade and is still speaking out today against the crowdsourcing site. A site, he says via Instagram, is "crowdsourcing the mundane." In the same vein, Zimmern isn't a fan of the World's 50 Best Restaurants list.

"When you crowdsource opinions from people with no context, no expertise, and no real understanding of what goes into a restaurant, you get noise. Not insight," said Zimmern in a recent Instagram post where he goes on a bit of a tangent regarding Yelp. "I don't want to know what the average person thinks of a restaurant," he added, which could (and did) make some fans feel a little disparaged. One commentor said, "I highly disagree, Chef. A restaurant doesn't make money as a test kitchen for 'food professionals.' ... So yes, the general public should have a say in rating the performance and food quality of said restaurant." However, Zimmern seems to care about those comments as much as he does Yelp reviews, leaving the commenters to argue amongst themselves.