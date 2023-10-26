Andrew Zimmern Wants You To Eat These Discarded Cuts Of The Meat - Exclusive

As a lover of foods that are often thought of as bizarre or outside of the box, Andrew Zimmern has dedicated much of his career to educating audiences about culinary preparations from around the world to help foster understanding through eating. He recently joined Tasting Table for an exclusive interview at this year's New York City Wine & Food Festival (NYCWFF) and told us the discarded cuts of meat he wishes more home cooks would warm up to — specifically, animal necks.

"People are afraid of them, but to me, they're just a working cut of the animal ... When you say to someone 'brisket' or 'shank,' it sounds fantastic. It's almost like we created a culture of deliciousness around those muscles," he explained. "There are other working cuts of the animal, like necks and shoulders and butts and feet. In some cases, those require more cooking and they require a little bit more work ... but the results are twice as delicious."