8 Ways To Locate The Best Hidden Gem Restaurants In Any City, According To Andrew Zimmern

Perhaps the best way to get to know a city, country, or region is by diving headfirst into its food. Cuisine tells an origin story with tangible (and often delicious) examples of heritage, community, and tradition, after all. Yet even an inexperienced traveler knows popular tourist destinations are riddled with flashy restaurants that seem to boast authentic cuisine to the untrained eye: the infamous tourist trap. If you want to truly discover the subtle curiosities of a city and see it through the eyes of a local, you have to put your blinders to locate the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and hidden gems.

Since these spots are, by definition, hidden, how does a tourist discover those restaurants that are deliberately off the radar? Well, we had the chance to pick Andrew Zimmern's brain to learn how he seeks out spots with great food, atmosphere, and company. The Emmy and James Beard Award–winning TV personality, chef, and food equity and climate activist has built a career spotlighting underappreciated culinary hotspots.

Zimmern continued that mission with his October 2025 book release – The Blue Food Cookbook: Delicious Seafood Recipes for a Sustainable Future (written with seafood expert Barton Seaver in collaboration with the ocean food advocacy nonprofit Fed by Blue) — which highlighted sustainable seafood and the communities behind it. With that in mind, the next time you're wandering a new city in search of its best eats, follow these tips straight from the king of undiscovered epicurean sensations himself.