8 Signs That A Restaurant Is Actually A Tourist Trap

If you've ever wandered into a new city with an empty stomach and a hopeful heart, you've probably found yourself lured toward a restaurant that felt almost too eager to meet you. Maybe the menu gleamed like it had a spotlight above it. Maybe a waiter hustled over before you even crossed the threshold, insisting you simply had to try the house special. Or maybe the whole place was planted so close to a famous landmark that you wondered if the Eiffel Tower or the Colosseum was secretly getting a cut of each plate of pasta sold.

Tourist traps have some sort of sixth sense for sniffing out the hungry traveler who just wants something comforting and traditionally local. And hey, we've all fallen for them. There's no shame in sitting down, ordering something safe, and then realizing halfway through that the food looks suspiciously identical to the photo in the menu, down to the parsley garnish. But after enough lackluster meals, you start to notice patterns.

This is not a guide to shame those places — some are charming in their own chaotic way — but it's to help you spot the telltale signs before you commit your appetite and your travel budget. With a few simple cues, you can skip the traps and find the gems hiding just a street or two away, places that will teach you about the tastes and sensibilities of those who visit daily.