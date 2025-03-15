The Literary-Inspired Michelin Restaurant You Can Visit In The Eiffel Tower

At night, Le Jules Verne seems to sparkle as the lit city twinkles in the distance and dinner guests make their way through either a 5-course or 7-course tasting menu. The menu changes with the season, but at the time of writing features courses like lobster flavored with vanilla, granny smith apple zephyr, and olive oil; roasted beef plated with mushroom, salt-cured pork, anchovy, and beef jus; and a warm chocolate soufflé served with cocoa nibs ice cream and a crispy gavotte.

For those wanting to choose their dishes, an a la carte menu offers a selection of either mushroom tortellini or tarragon-flavored crab; langoustine risotto or caramelized veal sweetbread; and a sweet finish that offers either a vanilla or pear-dominant dessert course. A mature cheese dish with truffle can be included for an additional fee.

If you want to feast on the 7-course menu, it must be ordered in advance, though the 5-course menu doesn't require prior notice. Keep in mind that the restaurant has a no-tolerance policy for sportswear and shorts, and men are asked to wear suit jackets, so dress appropriately if you're planning on experiencing the place for yourself.