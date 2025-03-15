The Literary-Inspired Michelin Restaurant You Can Visit In The Eiffel Tower
Some may stand outside the Eiffel Tower snapping photos of the recognizable landmark from below. Others may find themselves on a private elevator leading to the second floor, where white linen covered tables await. From inside the Michelin-recognized restaurant known as Le Jules Verne, expansive windows showcase the City of Light from a special vantage point framed by the iron structure of the tower. It is a unique perspective fittingly named after Jules Verne, the French writer responsible for "Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea," "Journey to the Center of the Earth," and "Around the World in Eighty Days." Any visitor to this fine establishment may feel as if they are on their own adventure.
Chef Frédéric Anton leads the team at Le Jules Verne in the careful plating of imaginative dishes that exemplify French cuisine. Lunch and dinner menus showcase local producers, and rigorously-trained master sommeliers recommend carefully selected labels plucked from a first-class wine cellar to pair with each course.
The restaurant Le Jules Verne is what culinary dreams are made of
At night, Le Jules Verne seems to sparkle as the lit city twinkles in the distance and dinner guests make their way through either a 5-course or 7-course tasting menu. The menu changes with the season, but at the time of writing features courses like lobster flavored with vanilla, granny smith apple zephyr, and olive oil; roasted beef plated with mushroom, salt-cured pork, anchovy, and beef jus; and a warm chocolate soufflé served with cocoa nibs ice cream and a crispy gavotte.
For those wanting to choose their dishes, an a la carte menu offers a selection of either mushroom tortellini or tarragon-flavored crab; langoustine risotto or caramelized veal sweetbread; and a sweet finish that offers either a vanilla or pear-dominant dessert course. A mature cheese dish with truffle can be included for an additional fee.
If you want to feast on the 7-course menu, it must be ordered in advance, though the 5-course menu doesn't require prior notice. Keep in mind that the restaurant has a no-tolerance policy for sportswear and shorts, and men are asked to wear suit jackets, so dress appropriately if you're planning on experiencing the place for yourself.