Peanut Butter Is The Ultimate Pantry Staple To Upgrade Your Pad Thai

Pad thai is a simple and delicious dish that even a novice home cook can easily make and enjoy from the comfort of their own kitchen. The basic recipe for pad thai requires no more than some noodles, a few vegetables, eggs, and a handful of condiments and garnishes. From there, many people customize the dish with their own selection of protein, be it chicken, shrimp, or tofu. These kinds of proteins can be expensive, however, and you may not always have them on hand when the pad thai cravings hit. When that's the case, we recommend reaching for the pantry item you almost certainly have available — peanut butter — to make a hearty, protein-packed sauce.

Peanut sauce is a mainstay of many South Asian cuisines. While it is traditionally made from freshly ground peanuts, peanut butter has become a handy kitchen hack for those who would like to make the sauce more quickly and conveniently. Not only is peanut butter a pantry staple that is affordably priced and easy to obtain — it is also full of protein and healthy fats that help to make your serving of pad thai more filling and flavorful.