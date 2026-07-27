These 7 Peanut Butters Are The Unhealthiest Ones On Store Shelves

Peanut butter — it's not exactly what it sounds like. For starters, dairy is nowhere to be found in this pantry staple. Nor is it always a simple spread made of peanuts. In fact, there's frequently much more to peanut butter than peanuts, or even just peanuts and salt. As a certified nutrition coach, I'm always advocating that folks read nutrition labels more carefully before purchasing items. Of course, this holds true when it comes to peanut butter as well.

Several of the most popular peanut butter brands sell products containing ingredients like hydrogenated vegetable oils, excessive added sugar, and mono and diglycerides. These ingredients are fine to consume from time to time — even I won't say no to Jif peanut butter at a hotel breakfast bar. However, if you slather your sandwiches with peanut butter every day, it's definitely worth trying to find a more nourishing product. For instance, I'm far from alone in my love for Kirkland Signature's organic creamy peanut butter, and I learned several years ago how to make perfect nut butter in a Vitamix without ruining its motor.

If you're perusing for peanut butter and are conscious about what's in it, I've rounded up several of the unhealthiest ones on store shelves that you should avoid. Whether you're hoping to better regulate your blood sugar or keep your cholesterol levels in check, avoiding these peanut butters will help you achieve your goals. Remember: Even a peanut butter branded as "natural" or "organic" can still contain harmful ingredients.