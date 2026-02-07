Why Mixing Cocoa Powder Into Peanut Butter Makes Perfect Sense

Considering many of the most popular candy bars have some variation of chocolate and peanut flavors, peanut butter and chocolate is arguably a tastier duo than even peanut butter and jelly. Instead of indulging in a Reese's cup at the grocery store, simply add some cocoa powder into your peanut butter. It's a simple, healthier, and more decadent way to marry these two flavor powerhouses together. Cocoa powder instantly transforms anything you mix it with into a deliciously chocolatey dessert. Peanut butter, however, is robust and rich enough to hold its own when paired with cocoa powder so you get the best of both worlds in a peanut butter chocolate spread.

You can bring these two ingredients together by making a chocolate peanut butter spread from scratch, or take a shortcut with store-bought, all-natural peanut butter. Simply stir one tablespoon of unsweetened cocoa powder into three-fourths of a cup of natural peanut butter with a tablespoon of honey (ideally raw) to sweeten things up even more. If you're making the spread from scratch, you'll need a food processor to break the peanuts down into a fine paste; 300 grams of toasted peanuts makes about 1.5 cups of peanut butter.

The fat content of the peanuts is enough to transform them into a creamy paste, but you can add a teaspoon of oil for an even smoother, more spreadable texture. Once the peanut butter is made, add three-fourths of a cup of cocoa powder, half a cup of sugar or honey, and a pinch of salt before blending everything into a smooth spread.