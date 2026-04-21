How To Make Perfect Nut Butter In A Vitamix Without Ruining Your Motor

There are endless creative ways to cook with nut butter and plenty of benefits to this versatile ingredient. If you're looking to make your own homemade nut butter, it's all about having the right kitchen tool for the job and using it correctly. Tasting Table spoke with expert Chef Adam Wilson, senior manager for culinary education at Vitamix, to get his advice on how to use the appliance to make the most delicious and nutritious nut butter.

"We always recommend blending on the highest speed," Wilson begins. "This allows for the motor fan to operate at optimal speed and keeps the motor cool." The chef adds that Vitamix blenders can overheat when running at slower speeds. "Our thermal protection may kick in and shut down the motor," Wilson explains. "While this is a purposeful protective mechanism to prevent motor damage, it can be frustrating to have to stop in the middle of a blend and wait for the motor to cool down."

This is an important tip you need for homemade peanut butter or any other variety of nut butter to ensure your appliance is in tip-top shape. "While blending slowly will not necessarily lead to poor-quality nut butter, the faster you blend, the smoother your nut butter will be," Wilson adds. The process can be simple and effective as long as you take safety, taste, and texture into account.