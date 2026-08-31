How To Keep Veggie Burgers Intact When Cooking Without Adding A Binder To The Patties
Whether you're having a Meatless Monday or avoiding the sticker shock of Costco beef prices, homemade veggie burgers are a popular alternative to meat. One of the biggest challenges when making these, however, is simply keeping them together. Unlike ground beef; vegetables, grains, and beans don't naturally bind into a tidy, cohesive patty. While we've covered foolproof ways to keep veggie patties intact, David Davidov, creator of The Cooking Foodie, has some other expert tips for making sure veggie burgers hold their shape.
"In my opinion, getting the moisture level right is the important thing," he says. "Beans and vegetables can retain moisture, and too much moisture will give you a soft burger that does not hold its shape." Many vegetables have a high water content – bell peppers, spinach, and zucchini among them — so you'll need to dry them out, so to speak. You should squeeze water out of shredded vegetables using a French press and carefully drain any cans of beans you use.
Davidov also advises cooking any vegetables that tend to release water as they heat (like mushrooms) before forming the patties. (Just make sure you let everything cool back to room temperature first.) Once the patties are made, it's time to chill them in the fridge. "I like to chill the formed patties for 30 minutes before cooking," Davidov says. "This gives the patties a chance to firm up, and makes them much easier to handle."
Bake the veggie patties and don't forget the fat
Once the veggie patties are prepped, it's time for the oven — not the grill. Attempting to grill veggie burgers is a big mistake. "Baking is more forgiving," Davidov explains. "The burger sits on a stable surface so the whole patty is supported while it cooks." However, patience is key. "Do not rush the flip!" he warns. "Let the first side cook enough to develop some color and structure before turning the burger." You'll want to make sure you use a tool that helps keep the patty intact, such as a heavy duty spatula as opposed to a fork or knife.
Being careful not to overhandle the patties is another of our simple tips when cooking veggie burgers. It may be tempting to touch or move the patty around, but this only increases the risk of it falling apart. "For a nice char, I also like finishing the patties under the broiler for a minute or two," Davidov continues. "That gives browning and slightly charred edges that feel closer to a grilled burger."
Don't forget veggie patties need a little help in the juicy department. "To keep them from drying, I like to add fat into the patty," he says. "It could be olive oil (or any oil), butter, ghee, or even seed butter." With a little extra effort and some careful planning, your next veggie burger will be able to compete with all its beefy competitors.