How To Keep Veggie Burgers Intact When Cooking Without Adding A Binder To The Patties

Whether you're having a Meatless Monday or avoiding the sticker shock of Costco beef prices, homemade veggie burgers are a popular alternative to meat. One of the biggest challenges when making these, however, is simply keeping them together. Unlike ground beef; vegetables, grains, and beans don't naturally bind into a tidy, cohesive patty. While we've covered foolproof ways to keep veggie patties intact, David Davidov, creator of The Cooking Foodie, has some other expert tips for making sure veggie burgers hold their shape.

"In my opinion, getting the moisture level right is the important thing," he says. "Beans and vegetables can retain moisture, and too much moisture will give you a soft burger that does not hold its shape." Many vegetables have a high water content – bell peppers, spinach, and zucchini among them — so you'll need to dry them out, so to speak. You should squeeze water out of shredded vegetables using a French press and carefully drain any cans of beans you use.

Davidov also advises cooking any vegetables that tend to release water as they heat (like mushrooms) before forming the patties. (Just make sure you let everything cool back to room temperature first.) Once the patties are made, it's time to chill them in the fridge. "I like to chill the formed patties for 30 minutes before cooking," Davidov says. "This gives the patties a chance to firm up, and makes them much easier to handle."