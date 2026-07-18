2025 Vs 2026: How Costco Beef Prices Have Changed

Everything in 2026 costs more than it should. Gas creeps up a few cents every time you look away, groceries tack on an extra dollar or two between visits, and the receipt from a quick run to the store for essentials could now buy a nice dinner out. It seems like the "good old days" of affordable groceries just means last summer. So, if you're planning a Costco run for tonight's steak dinner, here's a fair question: How much cheaper was beef, really, a year ago?

Cut by cut, the answer is stranger than a catch-all "everything went up" like you're probably expecting. If you want to see where the money went, look at tenderloin. Choice peeled tenderloin at Costco was $23.99 a pound in 2025 ... and it's $32.99 now, a jump of 37.5%. Filet mignon went from $19.99 to $24.99 a pound. Prime boneless ribeye is up three dollars, to $22.99. Choice chuck roast and top sirloin each gained a dollar. However, almost everything else has held steady. Top round is still $6.29 a pound, and oxtail, whole ribeye, whole brisket, plate short ribs, eye of round, and stew meat all carry the same tags they did last year, too. Surprisingly, some cuts even got cheaper: whole New York strip dropped from $12.99 to $9.99, flank steak fell from $12.99 to $10.99, and whole round tip fell hardest of all, down from $4.49 to $2.99.

Average it out across 30 comparable cuts, and Costco beef is up about 35 cents a pound. That's less than half a percent.