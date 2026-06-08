The Price Of Grocery Essentials At Aldi, Costco, Trader Joe's, And Walmart In 2026
If you spend any time at the grocery store on a regular basis, you've probably noticed the cost of many items keeps ticking upward in 2026. Grocery prices are currently on the rise, and it doesn't look like they're coming down anytime soon. In fact, since $100 worth of groceries in 1960 would cost over $1,000 dollars in 2026, it's more important than ever that you shop at stores offering the most bang for your buck.
Now, the bad news is that no single grocery store is going to offer the cheapest option for every single item. But by comparing the current price of grocery essentials at four of the most popular grocery chains in the country, you can get a better idea of where to shop when you need to stock up on certain staples.
We're taking a closer look at current grocery prices for 15 everyday essentials at Aldi, Costco, Trader Joe's, and Walmart. Generally, these chains tend to offer lower prices than other popular alternatives, and each can be found in many parts of the country. While these specific prices will likely vary depending on where in the U.S. you're doing your shopping, we're pulling our numbers from the greater Boston area. By closely comparing these prices — all of which are accurate as of this writing — you can better choose where you want to go for your next budget grocery shopping trip.
Milk
Whether you're looking to round out your bowl of morning cereal, planning on baking something special, or just like to drink a glass every now and then, milk is an absolute essential for many families. But where can you get the most affordable milk? Well, at Aldi, you can get a gallon of whole milk for $2.89, while at Walmart, you'll be paying $3.62 for the Great Value brand. Costco's Kirkland Signature whole milk is $3.69 for a gallon, and you'll have to pay even more at Trader Joe's.
TJ's standard organic milk (which is the only variety listed on the store's website) goes for $5.99 for whole, and $5.69 for lactose-free reduced fat. However, these are the prices for a 64-ounce bottle, not a whole gallon, meaning you shouldn't visit the grocery store if you're trying to get a good deal on milk. You'll find the lowest price at Aldi, while Walmart's and Costco's prices are roughly on par but at a higher price point than Aldi's offering.
Eggs
If you're someone who eats animal products, you almost certainly buy eggs on a regular basis. And after the egg shortage of 2024, a lot of us truly understand what a staple they are in our diets. These days, when you really want to get the best price on eggs, you'll find them at Walmart.
At Walmart, it'll cost you just $2.17 for 18 eggs, which comes out to $1.44 for a dozen. Aldi comes in at a close second, where you can get a dozen eggs for $1.47. Costco is where we really see a jump up in price. Two dozen eggs costs $4.89 from membership club's store brand, which comes out to $2.45 a dozen.
That leaves Trader Joe's, which has the highest prices on eggs out of these stores. Here, the cheapest price is listed at $5.99 for a dozen. So while you might grab your eggs there from time to time when it's convenient, you can save money by grabbing this grocery essential at a lot of other stores.
Sliced bread
Whether we're making a sandwich for lunch on the go or craving a crispy slice of toast, there are plenty of reasons we like having sliced white bread on hand. When you want the cheapest loaf possible, Aldi is the place to be.
For just $1.45, you can get enough L'oven Fresh sliced white bread to make sandwiches for a whole crew. But even if you decide to shop at Walmart, you're not going to be spending that much more money. There, a loaf of bread is $1.48. Once you get to Trader Joe's, you can expect to pay a bit more. Its store brand sliced white bread sells for $2.49. That's not a terrible price, but considering that you can get it for a full dollar cheaper at Walmart, it doesn't make sense to go out of your way to TJ's for this item alone.
It's Costco that has the most expensive bread. At the Boston-area Costco we checked at, the least expensive white bread available is Pepperidge Farm's Hearty White. It sells in a pack of two loaves for $5.79, which comes out to $2.90 per loaf.
Frozen mixed vegetables
Frozen mixed veggies are one of our all-time favorite freezer staples. When you don't have any fresh veg on hand, they can help you make your meals tastier and well-rounded without having to sacrifice nutrition. Plus, since there's no chopping, they make it way easier to incorporate vegetables into your diet on a regular basis. If you're on a really tight budget, both Walmart and Aldi offer the most value, with a 12-ounce bag of frozen mixed vegetables coming in at just $0.98 at both stores.
Now, to be clear, you'll get a fairly basic blend of vegetables from each store: carrots, peas, corn, and green beans. If you're after something a bit more interesting, Costco and Trader Joe's may be a better option for frozen vegetables. Costco's Kirkland Signature Stir-Fry Vegetable Blend is sold for $10.59, but you're getting over 5 pounds of food here, with a blend of broccoli, mushrooms, peppers, carrots, and more.
Trader Joe's frozen Verdant Veggie Variety costs $1.99 for a 16-ounce bag, which comes out to $1.49 for 12 ounces. That makes it the priciest option of the bunch, but kohlrabi, yellow beans, sugar snap peas, and more, that higher price point makes sense.
Pasta
Pasta is the king of quick and easy meals, which is why it's an essential in so many peoples' pantries. Luckily, you can find relatively cheap pasta just about everywhere, but of course, there are some stores that sell it for less. We specifically looked at penne pasta for this comparison, and it turns out that Walmart, Trader Joe's, and Aldi are neck and neck in pricing.
A pound of Walmart's Great Value penne pasta is $0.98, while Trader Joe's version of the same product is just $0.99. Aldi's Reggano penne also sells for $0.98. At Costco, you can get name brand Barilla penne for $9.99 for a bundle of eight one-pound boxes. That evens out to about $1.25 for each box, making it the most expensive option on the list and the one we'd be least likely to pick, but it's a good option if you prefer a name brand.
Canned beans
Canned beans are one of the best grocery items you can have stocked in your pantry. Not only are they good for you, but they're super versatile, and you can use them in basically endless ways. Plus, they're one of the most affordable protein sources around. Luckily, beans are priced quite affordably at all of these grocery stores, so you know you're getting incredible bang for your buck across the board.
For this comparison, we looked at canned black beans specifically. At Walmart and Aldi, beans come in 15-ounce cans. At these stores, they're priced at $0.86 and $0.85 for Dakota's Pride brand, respectively.
At Trader Joe's and Costco, you'll find cans that are slightly larger, with 15.5-ounce cans. Trader Joe's price is $0.99, while at Costco, the breakdown per can is about $1.06 (a pack of eight Goya cans is $8.49, which works out to $1.06 a can). They're definitely the priciest at Costco, but the difference isn't too drastic.
Canola oil
If you fry or saute a lot at home, then it makes sense to keep some canola oil on hand. It has a high smoke point, which means that it's great to use when you're heating food to especially high temps. It turns out that if you want to get the best possible deal on canola oil, you'll get it from Costco. That's because the store sells its Kirkland Brand canola oil for $12.99 for 192-ounce container.
Let's compare that to the pricing at Aldi and Walmart. Aldi's Carlini canola oil comes in at $3.69 for 48 ounces, and Walmart's Great Value variety goes for $3.76 per 48 ounces. But when you do the math, the same 48 ounces of canola oil at Costco only cost $3.25, making it the best value find in this lineup.
Trader Joe's offers something a bit different. You can find a canola oil spray for more controlled application, but it doesn't work well if you're trying to deep fry something. A container of TJ's spray canola oil sells for $2.99 per 4.73 ounces, which is a much higher price point per ounce than the other stores.
Rice
Rice is the most commonly eaten food in the world, so it only makes sense that you'd keep plenty of the stuff in your pantry at home. Since it doesn't go bad easily, it can make sense to buy in bulk if you have the space for it. Buying in bulk will also get you the best price, if you're purchasing from Costco. At the warehouse chain, you can get a 25-pound bag of Kirkland Signature jasmine rice for $24.99. That puts the price at about a dollar per pound, which is the best value we've found here.
Compare that to Aldi, which sells the most expensive jasmine rice with its Earthly Grains brand, a bag of which is $6.19 for 5 pounds. At Walmart, you'll pay $6.22 for 5 pounds, which is essentially the same price per pound as Aldi's. Trader Joe's comes in as the most expensive. There, you'll score 3 pounds of jasmine rice for $3.99, bringing the cost per pound to $1.33.
Canned tuna
Not everyone loves canned tuna (or the many available brands). But for those who do, it's an essential pantry staple. It's an easy source of protein that takes barely any work to prep, and you can eat it plain with some crackers or mix it into a delicious pasta salad recipe. So, where can you find it the cheapest? It looks like Aldi and Walmart are your best bets.
You can get a 5-ounce can of tuna packed in water at Walmart for just $0.96. At Aldi, you're looking at $0.95 for a five ounce can of tuna packed in water. But you'll have to take a closer look at Costco's offerings to get a good sense of the kind of deal you're getting there. A 12-pack of 7-ounce tuna cans from Chicken of the Sea at Costco costs $17.59. That may look like a lot compared to the other prices in this lineup, but once you do the math, that comes out to $1.05 for 5 ounces, since a 7-ounce can comes out to $1.47 each.
While that's not the best deal, but it's also not the worst, considering you're getting a name brand product here. Additionally, Trader Joe's is the most expensive of these four stores for canned tuna. A can of solid white albacore tuna packed in water is $1.99 from TJ's.
Old-fashioned oats
Love overnight oats (particularly with chocolate) in the morning before you go to work? Perhaps you just like finding new ways to bake with oats, like this recipe for oatmeal Almond Joy cookies. Whatever the case may be, it makes sense to stock your kitchen with some old-fashioned oats, which are a famously affordable staple food.
Walmart offers the lowest price. You'll pay $4.18 for 42 ounces of Great Value oats, which works out to just under 10 cents per ounce. Aldi's Millville old-fashioned rolled oats aren't that much cheaper, coming in at $3.99 for 42 ounces, which also comes in at slightly under 10 cents an ounce.
Prices are a bit more expensive at Costco, where you'll have to swing for the sprouted rolled oats from One Degree Organic Foods. At $10.99 for an 80-ounce bag, it'll cost you about 14 cents per ounce. Trader Joe's has the priciest oats, with the brand's oven toasted old fashioned organic oats selling for $2.99 per 18-ounce container, which works out to roughly 16 cents an ounce.
Bananas
Bananas are one of the all-time best fruits to have on hand because there's so much you can do with them. Not only are they tasty on their own, but there are so many different ways to bake with bananas. Generally, this is a fruit that tends to get you a pretty great bang for your buck, and honestly, there's not a huge difference between the banana price points at each of these four stores.
Aldi's bananas are sold for $0.48 per pound, which works out to around 16 cents per banana, according to Aldi. At Walmart, you'll pay $0.50 per pound, which Walmart estimates to be around 20 cents each. Bananas come in 3-pound bunches at Costco, which you can snag for $1.49. That equals out to about $0.50 per pound, as well. And at Trader Joe's, bananas are simply $0.23 each, though the store doesn't provide a price per pound. Ultimately, though, TJ's still looks like the most expensive store for bananas, while Aldi, Walmart, and Costco come in at roughly the same price.
Salad mix
We all want to get plenty of greens in our diet, and a classic spring mix is a great way to make that happen. You'll get the most bang for your buck at Costco, where you can get a pound of spring mix for $4.49, which comes out to $0.28 an ounce. The only problem? Since you're buying a larger quantity than you would at other stores, you have to find more ways to use these greens to ensure they won't go bad.
Trader Joe's also offers a solid deal on its organic baby red butter lettuce and baby arugula (the store doesn't carry a basic spring mix) at $2.49 per 6 ounces, or $0.41 per ounce. The next best price is at Walmart, where a spring mix can be found for $2.73 for 5 ounces, or $0.55 an ounce. Aldi's Little Salad Bar spring mix is similarly priced to Walmart's at $2.69 for 5 ounces, which comes out to $0.54 per ounce.
Greek yogurt
Greek yogurt can be used as a base for a breakfast bowl or as an alternative to sour cream, among its slew of other uses. But as a popular protein source, it's not always the cheapest item on your grocery list. However, if you're looking for a really affordable tub of Greek yogurt, you can snag it at Walmart, where a 32-ounce tub sells for $3.28, or $0.10 an ounce. Aldi's Friendly Farm's prices are also approachable, at $3.49 for a 32-ounce tub, which is around $0.11 per ounce.
Trader Joe's has the priciest Greek yogurt of them all at $5.49 for 32 ounces, which ends up being $0.17 per ounce. And Costco's isn't much less expensive, plus you'll have to buy it in bulk. Organic Kirkland Signature Greek yogurt costs $7.49, but it comes in a 48-ounce container, which works out to $0.16 per ounce.
Olive oil
Whether you drizzle it over a salad or use it when baking chicken, olive oil is essential for many — and it also happens to be one of the priciest grocery items on this list. Unfortunately, if you want to get the best possible deal, you're going to have to pay more upfront. At Costco, you can pick up a 101.44-ounce bottle of Filippo Berio extra virgin olive oil for $29.97. That may sound like a lot, but it works out to $0.29 per ounce.
The next best pricing can be found at Walmart, where a 17-ounce container of extra virgin olive oil will run you $6.12, or $0.36 an ounce. Aldi also sells its Simply Nature extra virgin olive oil, which comes in a 16.9-ounce bottle, for a relatively competitive price at $7.25, or $0.43 per fluid ounce. Finally, and unsurprisingly, Trader Joe's has the most expensive olive oil of them all, the organic extra virgin Spanish olive oil, with a price tag of $8.49 for a 16.9-ounce bottle.
Salt
A good kitchen needs all kinds of seasonings, but salt is undoubtedly the most prominent, and therefore a bonafide kitchen essential. Now, salt is a generally affordable staple, so price differences may not matter that much between different stores. For those who want to spend the least amount of cash possible, though, Aldi offers the best value.
Aldi's Stonemill iodized salt selling for $0.79 for a 26-ounce container. At Walmart, you can get the same amount of Great Value iodized salt for a comparable price of $0.84. Meanwhile, Trader Joe's doesn't appear to carry a standard iodized salt variety, so you'll have to grab the brand's sea salt fine crystals instead. A 26.5-ounce container is significantly more expensive than the plain salt at Aldi and Walmart, ringing in at $1.99. Furthermore, Costco sells Morton's coarse kosher salt in bulk for $2.99 for 53 ounces, which is still slightly more expensive than the Aldi or Walmart options.