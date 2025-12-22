Squeeze Out The Water From Shredded Vegetables With This Unexpected Kitchen Tool

From Fritters and quiches to koftas and rostis, squeezing water out of shredded vegetables is an essential step in a whole bunch of recipes. And while there are many tips online on the "best" and "easiest" way to do this, they're all a bit of a pain. Doing it by hand rarely gets all the moisture out. A nut-milk bag works great, but they never really seem to be around when you need one. You could use a sieve or a potato ricer, but good luck trying to get all the veggies out once you've squeezed out all the water. We've finally found one kitchen tool that ticks all the boxes when it comes to squeezing water out of your shredded veggies: Your humble, everyday French Press!

All you need to do is shred your vegetables as you normally would, dump them in the French Press, and squeeze the plunger as far down as it will go. The liquid released from the vegetables will rise through the filter into the upper chamber of your French Press, and you can pour it out as you would your morning cup of coffee. This method ticks every problematic checkbox that's usually associated with this step. Unlike a nut-milk bag, there's usually a French Press handy. Unlike a cheesecloth, it won't need to go into a washing machine; just a simple rinse will do. And it's easier to get the moisture-free veggies out than from a sieve or a potato ricer.