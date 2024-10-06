The Unexpectedly Delicious Bread Swap For Grilled Cheese That's Made From A Vegetable

Though your culinary preferences may mature as you get older, the love for grilled cheese remains constant. And it never hurts to marry your newly refined tastes with nostalgia. You can spruce up your grilled cheese with pancetta rather than bacon, swap out the cheddar for gruyere, or — stick with us for a minute — use sweet zucchini in favor of bread.

Vegetables will always be some of our favorite additions to elevate your grilled cheese. They bring an earthy, fresh flavor to the rich and hearty dish, arming it with an extra crunch. While other veggies operate solely as toppings, zucchini has no issue becoming the bread itself. The summer squash has a milder flavor that easily slips into whatever role you place it in. You can boost its sweetness with a dollop of honey or turn up its savory taste with a dash of MSG. Either way, the delicate-tasting vegetable brings out the best from cheese.

To make it, grate the squash and squeeze out the moisture with a cheese cloth or towel. Once it's thoroughly dry, bind the zucchini together with eggs, cornstarch, salt, and pepper. For a cheesier flavor, add some grated parmesan. Put oil or butter in a heated skillet and pour in two small amounts of the zucchini, shaping them until they look like slices of bread. Fry the veggies until golden brown, then add cheese on top of one of them. When the cheese melts, press both zucchini slices together and serve.