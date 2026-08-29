13 Unwritten Rules To Know Before Visiting Culver's
Culver's isn't just a fast food restaurant –- it's a totem of Midwestern cuisine. In order to understand the chain, you have to start in its origin state: Wisconsin. The state has a distinct food culture richly influenced by its history, geography, and population. Culver's honors these traditions by serving regional favorites like butter burgers, custard, and cheese curds with genuine pride and reverence.
I grew up in Wisconsin, where I learned the unwritten rules of both Culver's and the state's food culture without ever being formally taught them. It wasn't until I moved out of state that I could truly appreciate rituals like Friday fish fry and the art of homemade root beer, learning that these treasures are unique to Wisconsin.
Now nationwide, Culver's easily fits the broad categories of fast food and fast casual restaurants. Nevertheless, the successful franchise is so much more than a money-raking business model –- it's an homage to the cultural traditions of Wisconsin. Understanding the unwritten rules of Culver's unveils the rare honor and integrity of this fast food chain.
Don't compare a ButterBurger to a regular burger
Culver's burger is called a ButterBurger because it honors the tradition of its namesake. Butter burgers are a well-loved Wisconsin staple found in many establishments throughout the region. Although they may have the same components of a regular burger, considering them the same is a major faux paus in the dairy state.
What sets the two apart is not the burger patty itself, but the treatment of the buns -– the top bun specifically. The standalone characteristic between standard burgers and butter burgers is a toasted top bun slathered with fresh, melty butter. There can be variations concerning how much butter is used and what kind, but this is Wisconsin's one unwritten rule for the delicacy — a rule in which Culver's abides.
Because of this special treatment, Culver's ButterBurgers carry a rich flavor and crunchy yet unctuous texture with each bite. Beyond the bun, the patty is fresh, never frozen, and made with a blend of high-quality cuts. The end result is a thinner, crispier, and full-of-flavor patty that perfectly compliments the toasty buttered bun. At the end of the day, Culver's employees won't scold you for ordering a burger. Just know that the ButterBurger is a more elite version.
Only order the family-style onion rings if you have the appetite
When it comes to portions, Culver's doesn't play around. The chain's family-style onion rings are exactly what they claim to be -– meant for multiple people. Culver's customers far and wide are amazed by the amount included in a large order of onion rings.
In terms of taste, Culver's onion rings are dually adored. They're made with whole white onions that are cut thickly and then dredged in a seasoned, crunchy batter. Fans rave about these rings on social media platforms and review sites. One Redditor even claims, "if I was on death row, Culver's onion rings would be my last meal."
With that said, even the best onion ring in the world isn't great on day two. In order to enjoy Culver's onion rings in their optimal state, you'll want to finish them while they're fresh. That's why I don't recommend the family-style onion rings for one person; that is, unless you're confident you can stand up to the task. It's hard to believe just how generous this order is until you actually see it for yourself.
If you do find yourself stuck with leftovers, there's a trick for nearly getting these rings back to Culver's perfect standard. If you must, day-two Culver's onion rings can be zhuzhed up by spending a few minutes in the air fryer.
Cheese sauce is essential to the Culver's experience
Wisconsin and cheese are practically inseparable, so it makes sense that Culver's cheese sauce is a stand-out on its menu.
If the words "cheese sauce" conjure thoughts of cheap condiments for you, know that this isn't run-of-the-mill artificial nacho cheese. The chain takes high cheese standards seriously by making its sauce with a signature recipe including real Wisconsin cheddar.
Culver's crinkle-cut fries and onion rings are the most obvious companions to this cheese sauce, but not exclusively. Served warm, it's pourable, dunkable -– a must on everything, even the Cod Dinner. In my opinion, the best combo is Culver's cheese curds, hot out of the fryer, dipped in cheese sauce -– the embodiment of true Wisconsin flavors. For cheese lovers like myself, this is the ultimate crunchy, gooey, savory snack.
Condiments and sauces are where a lot of fast food restaurants shine, and yet, this signature sauce might be my favorite fast food condiment of all time. To put it simply, adding Culver's cheese sauce to every order is an unwritten rule — but I find it essential.
Be specific when ordering your chicken sandwich
When stepping up to the counter at Culver's, don't just say "chicken sandwich, please." Culver's offers three different kinds of chicken sandwiches, and they're all distinctively different.
Within Culver's chicken items menu you'll find the Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich, and Grilled Chicken Sandwich. All made with whole white meat chicken breast, they vary in toppings and preparation. The Crispy Chicken Sandwich is the classic option, covered in a delightfully crunchy and seasoned fried batter. The Spicy Crispy Chicken is pretty similar; however, it also holds a substantial kick due to a three-pepper spice blend. And then there's Culver's Grilled Chicken – a healthier option filled with marinated and grilled chicken. They are all served with mayonnaise, tomato, lettuce, and pickles.
Here are a couple ordering tips on how to get the best Culver's chicken sandwich; use the option to add on deluxe toppings like mushrooms, bacon, grilled onions, and more. Also, add a slice of cheese.
It's not 'fish and chips' — it's the North Atlantic Cod Dinner'
When seeing the North Atlantic Cod Dinner on the Culver's menu, some might assume it's a version of fish and chips. It's a fair comparison, considering the British dish shares similarities; but Culver's Cod Dinner is so much more.
Culver's North Atlantic Cod Dinner comes with filets of fried cod, a dinner roll, your choice of two sides, and tartar sauce. Culver's is picky about its fish, sourcing its high-quality cod specifically from the Barents Sea above the Arctic Circle. After arrival, each piece of fresh fish is battered and fried to order. The batter is light yet crunchy, and perfectly seasoned. The platter is generously sized, and the price is extremely reasonable. On quality alone, I would order Culver's North Atlantic Cod Dinner over many higher priced fried fish platters I've had. Plus, I can order it with cheese curds.
Culver's takes pride in this platter inspired by Wisconsin's own traditions of fried fish. Throughout the state, eateries honor the Friday fish fry – a tradition born from the Catholic custom of not eating red and white meat on Fridays, especially during Lenten season.
Wisconsinites observing this custom found a way to make it fun by creating supper clubs. From there, the Friday fish fry became a beloved practice; one that diners increasingly looked forward to on a weekly basis. Available daily, the North Atlantic Cod Dinner was lovingly motivated by the camaraderie and connection found through this tradition.
The North Atlantic Cod Dinner hits every mark. It's crunchy, fresh, flaky, flavorful, and so filling — a true Culver's classic. So yes, Culver's employees and fans say the "North Atlantic Cod Dinner" with dignity. This unwritten rule honors a unique creation built from Wisconsin's roots.
Order your custard after dinner
If you want to try out Culver's, I recommend sitting down at a table. Driving through or ordering out works too, but you'll miss the homey atmosphere of this Midwestern chain. Even more importantly, you'll be able to decide exactly when you're ready for dessert.
Here's my system: I order my main meal and custard on separate tickets. Even though frozen custard actually melts slower than ice cream, who wants to rush through dinner to avoid a dessert disaster? Even if it melts slower, custard still shouldn't sit out. Frozen custard is served at a slightly warmer temperature due to its addition of pasteurized egg yolks, so it doesn't stay super cold forever. If you want your frozen custard ice cold and more creamy than melty, wait to order it until after the main part of your meal.
If a kid's combo is anywhere on your order, you're also in luck. Culver's kids' meals come with a free scoop of custard which can be redeemed on the same day; you can even get a second scoop for filling out a customer survey. By waiting to order your Culver's custard, you can save money and receive it exactly as intended. It's an unwritten rule that's also a win-win.
Don't skip the walleye
Remember the unwritten rule about the North Atlantic Cod Dinner? This rule relates, specifically in its connection to the Friday fish fry tradition.
Friday fish fry dinners were especially popular during Prohibition, as Wisconsin's many taverns and breweries fell on hard times. Freshwater walleye was easy to catch and cheap, which made it a favored choice for these dining establishments. Nowadays, walleye is still a popular fish to use for Wisconsin's traditional fish fry dish. The clean, sweet flavor and lighter, flakier texture is not only delicious; it's nostalgic as well.
As an homage, Culver's serves its Northwoods Walleye around Lenten season – and fans look forward to it all year. It's a pretty clever nod to the chain's heritage, and a great option for those abstaining during the season. But even if you don't observe Lent, you can't miss this limited-time treat.
You can (and should) order the fries extra crispy
I'm a cheerleader for Culver's, including most of its menu items. With that said, I don't think Culver's fries are always fantastic when served as-is. Thicker, softer, and crinkly in comparison to other fast food french fries, they can get cold and soggy quickly. However, here's an unwritten rule of thumb: you can fix these into becoming some of the best fries ever. Culver's regulars know to order the fries extra crispy.
By asking for your fries to be extra crispy, you'll see a few benefits. One, the size of these fries allows for an extra crunchy outside without zapping the soft middle. Two, the double fry ensures your fries are hot and fresh out of the fryer when bagged. While the crinkle shape can be the culprit of sogginess, an extra crispy modification can flip this problem. The unique shape actually enhances the crunchy texture when double-fried, much like a curly fry.
On topic, here's one last pro tip -– dip your extra crispy crinkle-cut fries into Culver's cheese sauce. It's a heavenly experience you need to try.
Don't sleep on the kids' menu
The kids' menu at Culver's is my favorite section, and that's saying a lot. Mind you, I would never dream of ordering off the kids' menu anywhere else. The difference? The kids' meals at Culver's, more specifically the ButterBurger kid's meals, are an incredible value for a surprisingly generous amount of food.
For example, a Culver's kids' burger is not much smaller than its adult counterpart. Plus, the meal comes with small fries, a small drink, and a redeemable ticket for a free scoop of custard. By ordering my ideal ButterBurger kids' meal at Culver's, I can get a taste of all my favorites in one bag, including a ButterBurger, root beer, custard, and cheese curds (yes, they'll let you sub your fries for these.) The total price is significantly less than what an adult combo would cost you. For me personally, it's plenty of food to satiate a big appetite, with or without the extra custard coupon.
This deal is so good, I'm honestly surprised Culver's allows customers of all ages to order from this menu section. As long as they do, I'll be ordering off the kids' menu at Culver's.
Learn the dessert lingo
The rule of correct dessert lingo is seen throughout Culver's menu and website. It's an unwritten point of pride, as these sweets play important roles in Wisconsin's cultural traditions and history.
Ask any Wisconsinite –- malts are not the same thing as milkshakes. Both are made with a common base of milk and ice cream, but malts also include malted milk powder. Invented by a Wisconsin-based company, malted milk powder adds a toasty, distinct flavor and thicker, heavier texture.
On the topic, custard, ice cream, and soft serve are also not the same. Ice cream and soft serve are most similar, sharing the same main ingredients of milk, cream, and sugar. What makes frozen custard different from ice cream is the amount of milk fat used – ice cream has more.
Custard, Culver's frozen standard, is something else entirely. Although it's also made with milk, cream, and sugar, it uniquely requires the addition of egg yolks. This one ingredient changes the dessert completely, giving it a smoother consistency. And, like ice cream, custard standards also require a higher fat content. In the Dairy State, these definitions are taken seriously. Culver's serves as a representative, making sure its menu items are titled correctly and prepared according to standard.
When in Rome, order the root beer
When visiting the soda machine at Culver's, know that one of its beverages is unlike the others. Culver's Root Beer is far and away the best soda selection at this fast casual chain.
First of all, it's a signature house recipe that's been around since the restaurant's inception. Inspired by his own adolescent memories of sipping old-fashioned root beer, Craig Culver knew he wanted his own version on the menu.
Wisconsin is home to many of the country's longstanding breweries, which had to pivot to root beer during prohibition -– hence the state's root beer obsession. Culver's root beer is definitely customer-approved, winning against stiff competition for its vanilla-centric flavor profile and thick, creamy foam top.
There is only one downside to this root beer, making it the single soda Culver's employees wish customers would stop asking for. Although its foam is delightful, that's all you'll get if you don't dispense it slowly. So, if you're ordering a root beer to go, write in special notes to avoid a cup of foam.
Ultimately, Culver's root beer is well worth the extra care. According to Culver's superfans (including myself), it's the only appropriate soda option to accompany a Culver's meal. It also makes for one of the best root beer floats when paired with Culver's custard.
Check the custard flavor of the day
Custard is one of Culver's crowning glories, so naturally the chain churns out delicious day-specific flavors.
Flavors like Salted Double Caramel Pecan, Georgia Peach, Chocolate Covered Strawberry, and many others are the real crème de la crème of Culver's dessert menu, which, in my opinion, beat out basic vanilla and chocolate standards any day. Here's an unwritten rule for fellow custard fans -– you don't have to wait to find out the flavor. The Culver's rewards program includes a monthly "flavor forecast," ensuring customers don't miss their favorites.
On their own, many of these flavor-of-the-days are must-trys of the menu. However, if you're a lover of the Concrete Mixer or toppings in general, there's a loophole.
I would describe Concrete Mixers as a do-it-yourself Blizzard or McFlurry, but with custard. They only advertise vanilla or chocolate as base options; however, you can swap one of these out with the custard of the day, which creates a way more interesting Mixer.
Here's an explanation. Concrete Mixers include two free toppings, so you could order the standard chocolate and add in M&M's and Oreo pieces; or, you could order the Chocolate Explosion flavor, which already has M&M's, Oreo pieces, Dove chocolate, and chocolate syrup, and then proceed to add in two more free toppings.
For those who like as many toppings as possible, this is one of the best unwritten hacks. With a rotation of 36 daily flavors and over 20 topping choices, possibilities abound with this tasty trick.
Remember your late-night order etiquette
Culver's will never turn away an order that comes in two minutes before close. With that said, employees secretly gripe about customers who stretch the limits of the restaurant's hours.
This isn't groundbreaking information –- late-night order etiquette is an unwritten rule for any dining establishment. However, fast food usually gets a free pass since convenience is kind of the whole point, and many are open 24/7 anyways. Technically a fast food and fast casual hybrid, Culver's is a little different when it comes to this leeway. Although the franchise's restaurants are equipped with drive-thrus, the family-focused chain arguably houses more sit-down customers than other restaurants in its class.
With that in mind, ordering last-minute and camping out at a table isn't the most considerate thing to do, as it can lengthen employees' shifts exponentially. As you've probably already gathered, the Culver's franchise genuinely values integrity and attention to detail, which extends to its thorough closing procedures. Culver's late-night employees' duties include scrubbing and sanitizing custard machines and mopping floors; tasks that can't be fully completed until everyone's out. Naturally, hanging around past close is one of the main things Culver's employees wish customers would stop doing.
Here's my hot take: driving through or picking up a few minutes before close is fine. However, securing a table before they can kick you out is an impolite move – one that makes things awkward for everyone.