13 Unwritten Rules To Know Before Visiting Culver's

Culver's isn't just a fast food restaurant –- it's a totem of Midwestern cuisine. In order to understand the chain, you have to start in its origin state: Wisconsin. The state has a distinct food culture richly influenced by its history, geography, and population. Culver's honors these traditions by serving regional favorites like butter burgers, custard, and cheese curds with genuine pride and reverence.

I grew up in Wisconsin, where I learned the unwritten rules of both Culver's and the state's food culture without ever being formally taught them. It wasn't until I moved out of state that I could truly appreciate rituals like Friday fish fry and the art of homemade root beer, learning that these treasures are unique to Wisconsin.

Now nationwide, Culver's easily fits the broad categories of fast food and fast casual restaurants. Nevertheless, the successful franchise is so much more than a money-raking business model –- it's an homage to the cultural traditions of Wisconsin. Understanding the unwritten rules of Culver's unveils the rare honor and integrity of this fast food chain.