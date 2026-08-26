McDonald's Spicy Chicken McNuggets Aren't The Hottest Thing Ronald Has Ever Served Up

In 2020, the world was on lockdown, but in the fall of that wild year, McDonald's enticed eaters to leave their homes with the introduction of Spicy Chicken McNuggets and an accompanying Mighty Hot sauce. After its initial limited-time run, these hot ones have since come and gone several times and are returning once again in this pivotal time when days at the beach give way to one spent in classrooms. Not sure if their return has anything to do with the debut of Burger King's newly refurbished, awesomely delicious, and crown-stealing nuggets of its own, but in any case, here we are

Quick refresher for those who need one — McDonald's bills its Spicy Chicken McNuggets as "Breaded in a spicy tempura coating made with a blend of aged cayenne and chili peppers, they deliver the perfect kick in every bite." These days, there's plenty of spice to be found on the menu, from the Spicy McCrispy, Spicy Snack Wrap, Hot 'N Spicy McChicken, and Spicy Buffalo sauce. But amongst all these, can Spicy Chicken McNuggets still raise the temperature?

Tasting Table wanted a refresher on these nuggets as well and ran out to our nearest Golden Arches for a taste. So, do McDonald's Spicy Chicken McNuggets show that this is some heat that cannot be beat, or are these amped up bites just smoke and mirrors? Well, the truth can now be told in this chew and review — napkins not included.