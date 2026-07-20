Review: McDonald's Caesar Sauce Is The Tangy Menu Addition We Didn't Know We Needed
Of all the McDonald's food items out there, the sauces aren't exactly the first thing a hungry fast food-goer might think of. That said, McDonald's does have an impressive lineup of dipping sauces, and it's added another one to the list with its limited-edition Caesar sauce. It riffs off of the flavors of a classic Caesar dressing, and the fast food giant calls it "a creamy, savory Parmesan blend infused with subtle notes of lemon and garlic that's bright, flavorful, and fresh."
So, does the Caesar sauce actually live up to its supposed bright, flavorful, and fresh profile? That's the question I set out to answer in this review, which not only covers the sauce itself but three menu items that showcase it in all its glory: the Bacon Caesar McCrispy, Caesar snack wrap, and McCrispy Strips with Caesar sauce. I sampled all of these new menu items along with plenty of the Caesar sauce on its own to determine not only whether the menu items are worth a trip to the drive-thru but whether the sauce is worthy of being your new go-to (and, spoiler alert: It just might be).
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Methodology
The biggest determinant in whether or not I would ultimately recommend or even like the Caesar sauce truly came down to how much it tasted like actual Caesar. To me, the mark of a good Caesar dressing (and by proxy, a good sauce) comes down to that distinctly tangy bite that other creamy dressings like ranch just can't compete with. So when trying McDonald's Caesar sauce, I was looking for that tangy flavor profile to shine through in every bite, along with those other Caesar essentials like brightness, savoriness, and umami depth.
When sampling the food items that came with the Caesar sauce, my biggest priority was still noting whether or not the sauce itself was shining or, better yet, was making the food item taste even better. Of course, I did also pay attention to the food items as whole entities, noting whether or not they tasted good and whether other elements worked or didn't work (this was especially important with the McCrispy sandwich, which had quite a bit going on). All of these items were sent to me via delivery, so I was a little more forgiving if the foods weren't quite as fresh as they would have been if I ordered and ate in-restaurant (although, for what it's worth, everything I ate tasted pretty fresh).
Taste test: McCrispy Strips with Caesar Sauce
Of the three food items that I received, I felt it best to start with the McCrispy Strips because they'd give me the boldest intro to the sauce itself. While the other two menu items featured the sauce built into a handheld, the strips simply came with Caesar on the side for dipping, giving me a pretty potent first dip (literally) into what flavors the sauce had to offer.
Upon first bite, I could tell that McDonald's got something right with this Caesar sauce. Even contrasted against the savory and rich chicken strip, the Caesar sauce managed to pack an impressive bite, and I was pleased with how well those essential tangy, lemony notes shone through. I also picked up on some garlic notes and lots of general savoriness, both of which worked well in the general flavor profile of the sauce (and paired with a chicken strip). I can't exactly say that Caesar is my personal choice when it comes to pairing with chicken strips, so although I did enjoy this combo, the two food items did feel a tad bit mismatched. Overall, though, the McCrispy Strips served as a great introduction of the new sauce, and if you do happen to be a big Caesar fan, this would be right up your alley.
Taste test: Caesar Snack Wrap
Ever since McDonald's Snack Wraps made a triumphant return to the menu, there were only two flavor options available: ranch and spicy. The new Caesar Snack Wrap ushers in an exciting new flavor and is one that really makes sense, since chicken Caesar wraps are already such a popular food item to begin with. True to the Snack Wrap formula, the Caesar Snack Wrap features a crispy chicken strip, cheese, lettuce, and the new Caesar sauce, all wrapped up in a flour tortilla.
I can't really see how the Caesar Snack Wrap could have gone wrong, and it did indeed end up hitting all those right savory notes. The Caesar sauce undeniably worked well here, pairing well with the lettuce and chicken especially, though I was hoping for a bit more of it. Some bites were a little dry, so I wish that there was more of the creamy, tangy sauce throughout. Of course, there's an obvious fix to such a minor problem: Just add more sauce yourself. So in my book, the savory and satisfying Caesar Snack Wrap is a success, but if you order one for yourself, make sure to get an extra Caesar sauce (or two) on the side.
Taste test: Bacon Caesar McCrispy
If there was one new McDonald's Caesar item I was most excited to try, it was definitely the Bacon Caesar McCrispy. This mouthful of a sandwich boasts a crispy chicken patty, bacon slices, lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, and pickle slices, all slathered with Caesar sauce and served on a potato bun.
My first impression of this sandwich was that, as loaded as it was, all of the flavors worked really well together. The chicken was crispy and rich, the crunchy onions added an extra layer of depth, and the pickles provided a nice, briny crunch. The Caesar sauce was also a big highlight; it added just the right level of creaminess and tang to contrast the other elements on the sandwich. I don't know if the sandwich would have felt as successful or cohesive with a different type of sauce; the Caesar felt especially crucial here, and that unmistakable tanginess is what took the whole thing from good to great. Again, my only real wish was for a bit more of the Caesar sauce, but that's nothing that an extra sauce container couldn't fix. Overall, this ended up being my favorite of the Caesar sauce food items, and it's one sandwich that I'd absolutely eat again.
Final thoughts: Are McDonald's new Caesar sauce items worth it?
After trying McDonald's new Caesar sauce along with the three chicken items that featured it, I feel confident in recommending it to any Caesar lovers out there. This sauce really captured that savory, slightly cheesy, rich, tangy essence of Caesar dressing, but with a thicker consistency well-suited for dunking, dipping, and spreading onto a sandwich.
While the Caesar sauce was tasty on its own, it really shone when paired with the various chicken menu items, and especially on the Bacon Caesar McCrispy. I'd imagine that the sauce would also work well on other classic McDonald's chicken items, like a good old McChicken or with chicken McNuggets. Anyone who already knows they like Caesar dressing should definitely give the sauce a try, and even if Caesar isn't necessarily your first pick for condiments, it just might be worth ordering an extra packet to try the next time you hit up the drive-thru.
Price and availability
McDonald's new Caesar sauce, along with the chicken menu items that feature the sauce, will be available starting on July 21. The sauce is being posited as part of McDonald's summer lineup, meaning that it won't be a permanent menu addition and will ultimately have a limited run. It's unclear exactly how long the Caesar sauce will be on the menu.
The exact price of each new Caesar menu item may also vary depending on where you live. According to McDonald's, the Caesar Snack Wrap will cost $2.99, but there aren't set prices for the other items yet.