Review: McDonald's Caesar Sauce Is The Tangy Menu Addition We Didn't Know We Needed

Of all the McDonald's food items out there, the sauces aren't exactly the first thing a hungry fast food-goer might think of. That said, McDonald's does have an impressive lineup of dipping sauces, and it's added another one to the list with its limited-edition Caesar sauce. It riffs off of the flavors of a classic Caesar dressing, and the fast food giant calls it "a creamy, savory Parmesan blend infused with subtle notes of lemon and garlic that's bright, flavorful, and fresh."

So, does the Caesar sauce actually live up to its supposed bright, flavorful, and fresh profile? That's the question I set out to answer in this review, which not only covers the sauce itself but three menu items that showcase it in all its glory: the Bacon Caesar McCrispy, Caesar snack wrap, and McCrispy Strips with Caesar sauce. I sampled all of these new menu items along with plenty of the Caesar sauce on its own to determine not only whether the menu items are worth a trip to the drive-thru but whether the sauce is worthy of being your new go-to (and, spoiler alert: It just might be).

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.