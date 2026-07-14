McDonald's Upcoming Caesar Sauce Brings A New Sandwich And Snack Wrap To The Summer Menu
McDonald's has been bringing sauce after sauce to customers recently, and the next big release is a classic Caesar sauce that seems ready-made for the chain's chicken sandwich and snack wraps. When McDonald's releases a new sauce, it's usually the flavor itself that's the news, whether it's trendy options like hot honey or unique offerings like Gold sauce, which was based on North Carolina barbecue sauce. The upcoming Caesar sauce is certainly news too, but fans may be even more excited by the Bacon Caesar McCrispy sandwich, Caesar Snack Wrap, and new McCrispy Strips that are coming along with it.
The new McDonald's Caesar sauce is being released on July 21 and will be available nationwide for a limited time. McDonald's calls the sauce "a creamy, savory parmesan blend infused with subtle notes of lemon and garlic that's bright, flavorful, and fresh."
The Bacon Caesar McCrispy sandwich will feature a crispy chicken filet with thick-cut applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, crispy onions, and pickles on a potato roll. Meanwhile, the new take on the OG fast food snack wrap will feature new McCrispy Strips with Caesar sauce, along with shredded cheese and lettuce. But the most interesting to McDonald's regulars may be the simplest offering, McCrispy strips with Caesar dipping sauce, because it will be the first sauce release to showcase the chain's new version of the divisive chicken tenders.
McDonald's Caesar sauce comes to menus on July 21 as the chain rolls out its new McCrispy strips
The McDonald's McCrispy strips were released last year and were meant to be a permanent addition to the menu that filled the void left by the chain's long-lamented Chicken Selects, along with a permanent Creamy Chili Dip. While the sauce was a hit, the McCrispy Strips haven't been, with customers voicing a chorus of complaints, including the simple problem that something called "McCrispy" wasn't actually that crispy.
Rumors started swirling a few weeks ago that a new formula for the strips was being rolled out, and some customers posted videos showing the new version had shown up in their stores, but McDonald's never officially announced anything. Now it has confirmed those rumors, with the Caesar sauce announcement saying it would be paired with "crispier McCrispy Strips, upgraded with new panko breading." This is one of the biggest changes McDonald's is making in 2026, and particularly relevant to the new release because the McCrispy Strips are the standard option McDonald's uses for the meat in its Snack Wraps as well. So, both offerings are getting an upgrade. Whether the new version is actually much crisper or satisfies the longing for Chicken Selects is yet to be seen, but the new Caesar release may be a lot of customers' first chance to find out.