McDonald's Upcoming Caesar Sauce Brings A New Sandwich And Snack Wrap To The Summer Menu

McDonald's has been bringing sauce after sauce to customers recently, and the next big release is a classic Caesar sauce that seems ready-made for the chain's chicken sandwich and snack wraps. When McDonald's releases a new sauce, it's usually the flavor itself that's the news, whether it's trendy options like hot honey or unique offerings like Gold sauce, which was based on North Carolina barbecue sauce. The upcoming Caesar sauce is certainly news too, but fans may be even more excited by the Bacon Caesar McCrispy sandwich, Caesar Snack Wrap, and new McCrispy Strips that are coming along with it.

The new McDonald's Caesar sauce is being released on July 21 and will be available nationwide for a limited time. McDonald's calls the sauce "a creamy, savory parmesan blend infused with subtle notes of lemon and garlic that's bright, flavorful, and fresh."

The Bacon Caesar McCrispy sandwich will feature a crispy chicken filet with thick-cut applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, crispy onions, and pickles on a potato roll. Meanwhile, the new take on the OG fast food snack wrap will feature new McCrispy Strips with Caesar sauce, along with shredded cheese and lettuce. But the most interesting to McDonald's regulars may be the simplest offering, McCrispy strips with Caesar dipping sauce, because it will be the first sauce release to showcase the chain's new version of the divisive chicken tenders.