Cheetos fingers, or the orangey-red residue left on your hands after eating Cheetos, has been a noted post-consumption side effect since the iconic snacks were first introduced. In fact, the Frito-Lay company confirmed via Chester Cheetah's X account in 2015 the name for the bright orange cheese dust that clings to your skin after grabbing a handful of Cheetos out of the bag: Cheetle. But while we can agree that Cheetos are a snack and not a chip, we aren't exactly sure of the unique chemical makeup of Cheetos dust — or why it stains your fingers so effectively and impressively.

Rather than trying to clean Cheetle off your fingers after eating, the best way is to lick your hands clean. Unfortunately, it doesn't explain why the residue stains so badly in the first place. Luckily, we're here to investigate. The most likely reason that Cheetle stains skin and clothing is that Cheetos contain at least one artificial coloring, Yellow 6 or Sunset Yellow.

Listed among the ingredients is also riboflavin, a water-soluble B vitamin that can also be used to add color to cheese products and which can stain skin and clothing orange or yellow. These additives, combined with the cheddar cheese powder and the oils on your skin, may cause a chemical reaction that enhances the orangey color of the dust and helps it better adhere.