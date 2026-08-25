Burger King's New Chicken Nuggets Just Stole The Crown From McDonald's

Burger King has long been known as the Home of the Whopper, with the famous flame-grilled burger holding royal court since 1957. However, there are several other menu items that never seem to find a permanent home or even singular recipe at the chain. This has been especially true when it's come to its handheld, breaded bits of fried chicken. Burger King has had several such items over time, including Chicken Fries (introduced in 2005), and several variations of tenders and nuggets.

Today, the company has seen a lot of change, with president Tom Curtis spearheading a renewed focus on service and quality, along with Amy Alarcon moving over from Popeyes to spice things up as head chef. Taking fan feedback to heart has resulted in the debut of a revamped Whopper, and next up in the retooling department is chicken nuggets. Yep, here we go again. The chain describes these new creations as "featuring 100% white meat chicken, crispier golden breading, [and] an enhanced marinade for a juicier bite."

So are Burger King's new chicken nuggets worthy of a long reign, or should they be banished from the King-dom? Tasting Table pulled up a seat at Burger King's table to have a nibble to find out the truth. Now all can be revealed in this breaded chew and review.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.