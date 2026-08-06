This Chicken Item Is The Worst Side On Burger King's Permanent Menu

Hitting the drive-thru? Our ultimate Burger King ordering hack is "skip the chicken fries." In Tasting Table's ranking of eight Burger King sides, the chicken fries landed in sixth place, making them the lowest-rated option on the chain's permanent menu. The crispy tacos and cheddar ranch tots ranked even lower, but luckily, these back-of-the-pack sides are available for a limited time only. As for BK's disappointing chicken fries, we're scratching our heads as to why they landed a tenure spot.

The appeal of Burger King's chicken fries relies heavily on novelty. Breaded chicken strips shaped like French fries offer a playful concept. They're also easily dippable — and, indeed, a generous dunk in sauce is pretty much the only way to make these dried-out sticks palatable, according to our taste-test. "I still found the chicken portion quite dry (if not a bit chewy)," wrote our reviewer. "This side's peppery exterior is only made better with something herby like ranch, Buffalo sauce, or even the sweet tomato-y marinara." Fans of dry, flavorless, unpleasantly chewy chicken will find much to love here. All others, steer clear. They don't really taste like anything. Still, it's worth mentioning that this offering used to have well-deserved hype. At one point, what is now arguably the worst Burger King chicken item even had its own cult following.